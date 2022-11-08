Pacific Air Forces provide aid through Pacific Angel

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- The United States will deploy a U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Medical Support and health response team to Subang Air Base, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to promote interoperability of regional military, interagency and civilian emergency response and disaster management experts as part of Pacific Angel 22-2, Aug.15-19.



More than 75 Airmen from various Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) units and a C-130 from the 374th Airlift Wing will conduct medical health services outreach (HSO), engineering civic action programs (ENCAP), search and rescue exercises (SAREX), mobile medical clinic operations (Expeditionary Medicine), and subject matter expert (SME) exchanges with the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and multinational civilian and military participants.



The operation will focus on capacity building through HSO and the SME exchanges will cover C-130J maintenance, aeromedical evacuation, adverse terrain operations, incident assessment and scene management, entrapment and extrication, swift-water and flood recovery, jungle survival, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief airfield operations, air base defense, band operations, and chaplain support.



The objectives for Pacific Angel 22 are to facilitate military, civilian, and non-governmental organization (NGO) cooperation and to enhance interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Malaysian Air Force, U.S. Agency for International Development, Malaysian civilian medical and engineering professionals, and members from the Royal Australian Air Force, Indonesia, Philippines and Mongolia.



The U.S. military will continue to strengthen relationships with regional Allies and partner nations in the Indo-Pacific through operations such as Pacific Angel in order to preserve peace and stability throughout the region.

