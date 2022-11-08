USS Gridley Returns Home to Everett

EVERETT, Wash. – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101) returned home to Naval Station Everett, Aug. 11, after completing a seven-month deployment with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 to U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleets.



Gridley departed Everett in route to U.S. 7th Fleet on Dec. 30, 2021. The destroyer served as an air defense and anti-submarine unit for CSG-3 and as an escort for the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). While in 7th Fleet, Gridley conducted multiple presence operations in the South China Sea which directly supported the Navy’s mission of a free and open Indo-Pacific.



Gridley was also independently deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. While assigned to 5th Fleet, the ship worked with U.S. Coast Guard partners in counter-smuggling operations by integrating with a U.S. Coast Guard boarding team in the Gulf of Oman. Further, as an air defense capable platform, Gridley completed missions in support of regional security. The ship continued to build relationships with regional partners by conducting exercises with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Pakistan, including a port visit in Karachi, Pakistan.



Gridley concluded their deployment with participation in exercise Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.

"I am tremendously proud of my Sailors and their accomplishments during this highly dynamic deployment, which featured new, demanding and often-changing mission sets," said Cmdr. Meghan Bodnar, commanding officer, USS Gridley (DDG 101). "They demonstrated an awe-inspiring level of tenacity, grit and sheer talent on a daily basis, and it is truly an honor and a privilege to serve with them at sea."



Gridley’s hangar bay housed Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 71. Over the course of the deployment, HSM-71 conducted hundreds of hours of flight operations. Gridley also supported joint helicopter operations with Pakistan, the UAE, and France.



During port visits to Bahrain and Karachi, Gridley Sailors demonstrated their dedication to fostering relations with strategic partners while participating in various community relations projects and symposiums.



For more information and news from USS Gridley (DDG 101), visit https://facebook.com/gridley101/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/DDG-101.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2022 Date Posted: 08.11.2022 18:34 Story ID: 427072 Location: EVERETT, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Gridley Returns Home to Everett, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.