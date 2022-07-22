Italy Visits Naval Oceanography

Stennis Space Center, Miss.——U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command hosted representatives from the Italian Hydrographic Institute (IIM) for a tour of U.S. Naval Oceanographic commands and familiarization of operational capabilities, July 22, 2022.



Director of IIM, RDML Massimiliano Nannini’s visit represents the strength of the U.S.-Italian partnership-alliance, and Naval Oceanography’s increased familiarization with IIM that will enhance understanding of the ocean and future collaboration between both navies.



“The U.S.-Italian partnership goes back decades, as does our collaboration in hydrography and oceanography,” said Rear Admiral Ron J. Piret, Commander Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC).



Recently the U.S. Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) Carlos Del Toro said, “Cooperation between our [US and Italian] navies plays a pivotal role in safeguarding common interests… Italy is strongly committed and determined to work to support the decisions taken within the Atlantic Alliance.”



“This visits is designed to grow that partnership as we both look to expand our knowledge of each other’s operational capabilities,” Piret said.



During the visit, IIM toured Naval Oceanography assets to include Maritime Operations Center (MOC) and Fleet Survey Team (FST) while participating in information sharing exchanges, covering oceanography, hydrography, and warfighting support.



The U.S. established diplomatic relations with Italy in 1861 following the unification of most of the peninsula into one state.



After World War II, Italy became an active transatlantic partner and has sought to foster democratic ideals and international cooperation during conflict. With this consideration, the Italian government has cooperated with the U.S. in the formulation of defense, security, and peacekeeping policies.



IIM is responsible for official nautical documentation within Italy and continuously conducts surveys for 550,000 square kilometers of sea waters and 7,800 kilometers of coastline—charts produced by IIM are paramount to safety by national and international standards.



U.S. Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command directs and oversees more than 2,500 globally-distributed military and civilian personnel who collect, process and exploit environmental information to assist Fleet and Joint Commanders in all warfare areas to make better decisions, based on assured environmental information, faster than the adversary.

