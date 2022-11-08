Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Warns of Impeding Commercial Vessels

    MANISTEE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Gregory Schell 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Coast Guard Warns of Impeding Commercial Vessels

    MANISTEE, Mich. – Coast Guard Sector Lake Michigan is reminding boaters to stay out of the Pere Marquette River Channel, Ludington, Michigan, during times when large commercial traffic is transiting the channel.

    The Coast Guard has received numerous reports regarding recreational vessels and anglers impeding the safe movement of commercial vessels transiting the Pere Marquette River. Mariners are reminded that it is a violation of federal regulations to ‘impede the passage of a vessel that can safely navigate only within a narrow channel or fairway.’

    “The safety of the recreational and commercial boating public is our highest priority,” said U.S. Coast Guard Cmrd. Doreen McCarthy, Deputy Sector Commander, Sector Lake Michigan. “Impeding a commercial vessel is very dangerous and can result in serious injury or death.”

    Boaters found to be impeding a commercial vessel may be subject to fines up to $5,000.

    The Coast Guard is actively working with the Ludington Police, Mason County Sheriff, and Michigan State Department of Conservation to educate boaters and maintain safe navigation for all mariners.

    Please direct any further inquiries to U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Anthony Gallegos, Public Affairs Officer, Sector Lake Michigan, by contacting (414) 405-6436 or via email at Anthony.R.Gallegos@uscg.mil.


    -USCG-

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 14:34
    Story ID: 427061
    Location: MANISTEE, MI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard Warns of Impeding Commercial Vessels, by PO3 Gregory Schell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

