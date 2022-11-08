U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. Navy Space / Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber / U.S. 10th Fleet holds Change of Command

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – Vice Adm. Craig A. Clapperton relieved Vice Adm. Ross Myers as Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command (FCC) / U.S. Navy Space Command (NAVSPACECOM) / Joint Force Headquarters – Cyber / U.S. 10th Fleet (C10F), during a change of command ceremony at the C10F Headquarters, Aug. 4.



Myers commended the 19,000-person enterprise for their innovative and sustained efforts in the dynamic warfare areas of cyber and space. He also previewed the future of the command.



“Today is about change,” said Myers. “It’s not about the past. It’s not about the current. It’s about what’s going to happen. It’s the dawn of a new era. Fleet Cyber / 10th Fleet has cast off all lines. The Joint Force Headquarters is ready to get underway. Navy Space is on the launch pad, ready to launch. Things are set in motion to where, in my opinion, the next two years will be more pivotal and have more change than the entire history of Fleet Cyber.”



U.S. Army Gen. James H. Dickinson, commander, United States Space Command (USSPACECOM) and guest speaker for the ceremony, thanked Myers and his wife, Deidre Myers, for their continued contributions over the past three decades.



“Thanks to you and Deidre for 36 years of service to this great nation – service I could characterize as heroic, patriotic and certainly selfless,” said Dickinson. "What a remarkable career. He’s done so many things – in terms of leadership as well as warfighting – around the world and in places that people wouldn’t necessarily want to be. We are fortunate to have both of you as a command team, as part of Navy Space and U.S. Space command.”



U.S. Army General Paul M. Nakasone, Commander, U.S. Cyber Command (CYBERCOM), director of the National Security Agency and presiding officer for the ceremony, commended Myers’ leadership and dedication to the mission.



“We are entering into a time when our nation, more so than ever, needs the capabilities and the capacity, and the brilliance of organizations like Fleet Cyber Command, Navy Space Command, Joint Force Headquarters Navy and 10th Fleet,” said Nakasone. “Our nation is entering an inflection point in history. One of the things that gives us hope is the extraordinary foundation that Ross Myers established here at Fleet Cyber Command / 10th Fleet. The transformation of leadership, purpose, and mission that he brought to this command is spectacular.”



"I’ve often talked to people and said that if I had only one quarter left, one phone call or one phone-a-friend, one of the people I would certainly think to call is Ross Myers. Why is that? Because anytime there is an issue, Ross brings tenacity to it and gets things done,” Nakasone added.



During his comments, Nakasone also praised the men and women of Fleet Cyber Command for their exceptional work.



“To the Fleet Cyber Command, JFHQ-C Navy, and Navy Space Command Sailors, civilians, and contractors … thank you for what you do every single day. During a time of pandemic, great challenge, and new missions, every single time we have called upon you, you have stood up and succeeded. For all of you, for all the work you have accomplished – the commitment you and your families have given and continue to give – thank you very much.”



Clapperton ended the ceremony by pledging to build upon a strong legacy bestowed upon him and the incoming commander.



“For me this isn’t about change,” said Clapperton. “For me this is about building upon the foundation and the bedrock that Admiral Myers has led us to over the last two years. He has set this team up so that we can drive the type of change, make the kind of impact and produce the outcomes that General Nakasone has talked about and that General Dickinson demands and requires from us … that our nation requires. I’m deeply honored and humbled by the trust and confidence that CNO, General Nakasone and General Dickinson have in me to continue to serve the amazing Sailors, civilians and contractors of Fleet Cyber Command. It truly is an amazing honor.”



Clapperton is the seventh flag officer selected to command the Navy’s newest Fleet, which reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command and is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations and signals intelligence. As such, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Cyber Command, the Navy space component to U.S. Space Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component Commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service.



FCC is responsible for Navy information network operations, offensive and defensive cyberspace operations, space operations, and signals intelligence. Comprised of more than 19,000 Sailors, Reservists and civilians stationed across the world, C10F is the operational arm of FCC and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides support of Navy and joint missions in cyber/networks, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



For news and information from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.FCC.navy.mil/ or follow us on Twitter @USFLEETCYBERCOM and on Facebook @USFLTCYBERCOM.

