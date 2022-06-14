NAVSUP Business Systems Center Hosts Saudi Arabia Delegation, Discusses Logistics IT Solutions

Photo By James Foehl | 220614-N-PX557-0580 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (June 14, 2022) Capt. Gene Cash, commanding...... read more read more Photo By James Foehl | 220614-N-PX557-0580 MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (June 14, 2022) Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), greets delegates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Ministry of Defense (MOD) to NAVSUP BSC, June 14. The KSA MOD visit served as an opportunity to discuss and demonstrate NAVSUP BSC information technology (IT) and information management solutions with the KSA MOD and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF). For more than 40 years, NAVSUP BSC has maintained a strong partnership with RSNF to support the modernization of business information systems. RSNF currently utilizes Computerized, Provisioning, Allowance and Supply System (COMPASS), an IT system joint-developed between NAVSUP BSC and the RSNF. COMPASS is a fully automated and integrated logistics system that includes supply, maintenance, technical, and financial processes. It is a single repository for data and supports logistical users at all RSNF locations. NAVSUP BSC provides support for the COMPASS system and training to RSNF COMPASS users. U.S. Navy photo by James E. Foehl (Released) see less | View Image Page

(MECHANICSBURG, Pa.) -- Capt. Gene Cash, commanding officer, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Business Systems Center (BSC), hosted delegates from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Ministry of Defense (MOD) at NAVSUP BSC, June 14 to 16.



The three-day visit served as an opportunity to discuss and demonstrate NAVSUP BSC information technology (IT) and information management solutions with the KSA MOD and Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF).



Subject matter experts at NAVSUP BSC provided briefs and overviews of business solutions for logistics, supply chain management, and financial systems such as Navy Data Platform (NDP), Naval Operational Business Logistics Enterprise (NOBLE), Naval Operational Supply System (NOSS), Navy Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Fuel Assets Maintenance Management System (FAMMS).



“Relationships build readiness, and we have a great relationship with the Royal Saudi Naval Force,” said Cash. “This visit was a great opportunity to see if we can support the Ministry of Defense, a strategic partner in the Middle East, with their readiness and offer capabilities that will also benefit U.S. forces operating in the region.”



The KSA MOD includes five service branches of its armed forces: the RSNF, Royal Saudi Land Force, Royal Saudi Air Force, Royal Saudi Air Defense Force, and Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force.



“The Ministry of Defense is looking to develop an enterprise resource planning solution, and we’re meeting with experts around the world,” said KSA Warrant Officer Abdullah Mohammed Alqahtani, supply functional analyst for the MOD. “NAVSUP BSC is well known for their expertise, and that’s why we wanted to visit and hear from their experts.”



The visit was the latest in a relationship that dates to the 1970s with the development of the Automated Supply Management System (ASM). In the 1980s, ASM was converted to a Common Business Oriented Language-based system, and planning for what became the Computerized, Provisioning, Allowance and Supply System (COMPASS) began in 1990.



As part of a Foreign Military Sales agreement with RSNF, NAVSUP BSC provides data management, analysis, design, development, documentation, testing, and implementation of IT solutions to fulfill RSNF requirements for the COMPASS system.



COMPASS is an integrated logistics system that includes supply, technical and financial processes. As a single repository for common data, the system supports ashore and deployed RSNF logistical users. COMPASS subsystems include the Automated Centralized Requisitioning and Distribution System, in-store maintenance and item management, inventory management, and repairable management.



NAVSUP BSC experts deliver technical assistance, customer support, required maintenance, and user training for COMPASS. In 2014, NAVSUP BSC began conducting four-week training classes for RSNF officers in Mechanicsburg to provide multi-organizational training on transactions, reports, and batch processing for all COMPASS subsystems.



“The training program includes a broad COMPASS overview, what it does, how it supports the RSNF mission, and a detailed introduction to each function,” said John Shemas, business analyst and COMPASS subject matter expert for NAVSUP BSC. “A NAVSUP BSC analyst provides hands-on experience with the functions by leading the trainees through real-world scenarios in a training environment.”



In 2017, NAVSUP BSC began offering training in Saudi Arabia and supporting RSNF COMPASS Maintenance Teams (CMT), who serve as the initial point of contact for user issues.



“The CMTs serve as the initial point of contact for user issues or requests,” said Shemas. “If the CMTs can’t resolve the issue, we work with them to develop a new solution.”



In addition to the work on COMPASS, NAVSUP BSC supports the RSNF in other areas such as consultation for modernization initiatives, upgrades to the Aviation Supply and Maintenance and Auto Print programs, training for storekeepers and interns, and maintenance for the Program Trouble Reports and Trouble Incident Report programs.



The Mechanicsburg visit came after members of the NAVSUP BSC RSNF team visited Saudi Arabia in May to discuss a new initiative using Power Business Intelligence tools to design metrics and dashboards for quick data analysis utilizing COMPASS data.



“These new tools allow a more complete look at the RSNF supply chain so leadership can see how effective it is performing,” said Matt Bonetti, RSNF supervisory IT project manager, NAVSUP BSC. “This directly supports the RSNF’s readiness objectives by displaying the information they need to make decisions with near, real-time data from COMPASS.”



Cash credits the NAVSUP BSC team for the growing relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



“This visit wouldn’t have happened if NAVSUP BSC didn’t have exceptional people and capabilities that we could potentially deliver to them or consult with them on,” said Cash. “It speaks volumes that our reputation is high enough that they are willing to travel all this way to learn and see more of the capabilities we could potentially advise them on.”



NAVSUP BSC provides the Navy with information systems support through the design, development, and maintenance of systems in the functional areas of logistics, supply chain management, transportation, finance, and accounting and is one of 11 commands under Commander, NAVSUP.



For more information about NAVSUP BSC, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-Business-Systems-Center/.