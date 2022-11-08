NY National Guard breaks ground on $3.7 million headquarters entryway project

Photo By William Albrecht | Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, left, is joined by New...... read more read more Photo By William Albrecht | Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, left, is joined by New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeannette Moy during symbolic ground breaking ceremonies for a new $3.7 million entryway at New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs headquarters in Latham, New York on August 11, 2022. Also joining them were five employees who moved into the building when it opened in 1986: Haydee Sullivan, assistant federal human resources officer; Master Sgt. John Mustico, the agency computer network manager; Kathy Phillips, deputy director of the state budget office; Tina Lehning, a senior personnel administrator; and George Encarnacion, who oversees the state award program.(New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs photograph by William Albrecht) see less | View Image Page

The new entrance "will breathe new life into the building," said Army Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York.



Along with meeting military security requirements, the addition will include history displays telling the story of the New York National Guard, Shields said.



The building was dubbed "Citizen Soldier Hall" when it was finished in 1986. The adjutant general at the time, Army Maj. Gen. Lawrence Flynn, said that it would be "a living tribute to the men and women of our state militia forces who always have and are providing an important contribution to America's defense,'" Shields said.



Since then, the New York National Guard has sent troops to the Gulf War, and wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, while also responding to the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Center, flooding on Lake Erie, Superstorm Sandy in 2012, and the COVID-19 pandemic for over two years, Shields said.



The men and women who work in the headquarters building do the important support work which helps the members of the Army and Air National Guard execute these missions, Shields emphasized.



Jeanette M. Moy, the commissioner of the Office of General Services, praised National Guard members for their service during the pandemic, and said it was important for the Guard to have up to date facilities.



"At our agency we are proud to do this work on your behalf," Moy said.



Veteran employees participating in the groundbreaking were:



Jorge Encarnacion, who oversees the state award program



Tina Lehning, a senior personnel administrator



Kathy Phillips, deputy director of the state budget office



Master Sgt. John Mustico, the agency computer network manager and



Haydee Sullivan, assistant federal human resources officer.



In Navy terms, Shields said, these people would be considered "plank-owners", the term for members of a ship's first crew.



It was an honor to be recognized for his service by being part of the ground-breaking, Encarnacion said.



Being selected to be part of the event demonstrated loyalty to the agency, Mustico said.



The 5,085 square feet addition will unify the buildings by enclosing the open space below the connector to create a new lobby and entrance vestibules for a single, common entrance into both buildings.



The new reception and security desk is configured to provide optimal supervision of the new vestibules and waiting areas. Seating is positioned opposite the display areas to allow ideal viewing opportunities and additional breakout seating is anticipated in the office building atrium.



The interior design will take advantage of natural light, contemporary finishes, and updated acoustical wall treatment to create a more formal, secure, and welcoming arrival point. While building systems upgrades including LED lighting, wireless access points and camera system will enhance energy-efficiency and security.



The exterior will be primarily full-height aluminum curtain walls combined with painted glass fiber reinforced concrete (GFRC) panels and ribbon windows to create a streamlined appearance and complement the existing exterior systems. The entrance approach will be enhanced for visitors and staff by new sidewalks aligned with the new entrances and landscaping.



NYS Office of General Services (OGS) Division of Design and Construction is managing the renovation project for the Division of Military and Naval Affairs. The Office of General Services, in turn, engaged the services of architecture+ in collaboration with MJ Engineering (civil design), Spring Line Design (structural design), and Jade Stone Engineering (building systems design) to develop the design.



The Office of General Services awarded the work to four prime contractors: AOW Associates, Inc. (Construction Contract), Lacorte Companies, Inc (Electrical Contract), S & O Construction Services, Inc (HVAC Contract), Tri-Valley Plumbing & Heating, Inc. (Plumbing Contract).



The Latham headquarters complex is home to the command and staff of the New York National Guard, with about 400 military and civilian staff working in the complex each day and another 320 traditional drilling citizen Soldiers who support the headquarters mission.



The headquarters includes the office of the adjutant general and the headquarters for the New York Army National Guard, New York Air National Guard, New York Naval Militia and New York Guard state defense force and the joint operations center for New York's military forces.



The facility also includes an armory complex that supports the 42nd Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade Headquarters and Headquarters Company and the 206th Military Police Company. These units bring in nearly 300 traditional citizen Soldiers for drill training.