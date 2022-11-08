Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    688th Cyberspace Wing July Cyber Warrior of the Month

    UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Story by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jabrel Wilson has distinguished him as a veteran Non Commissioned Officer at the 26 Network Operations Squadron. He's currently an Operation Controller & the assistant Non Commissioned Officer In Charge of Alpha team, Cyber Operations. He leads six enlisted troops and assists two company grade officers operating the Air Force Intranet Control Weapon System which is the Air Forces's first cyber defensive line for the $14.2 billion dollar enterprise network.

    Leveraging his technical expertise and leadership skills, Wilson led his team to restore communications services after a multi-day DOD wide outage by identifying a blocked network assignment implemented by the Defense Information Systems Agency. Additionally, he went above and beyond normal duties by analyzing cyber tasking orders to identify friendly key infrastructure that was affected and coordinate fix actions to mitigate operation outages and restore mission partners.

    Wilson, a native of Elizabeth, New Jersey regularly shows pro-activeness by assisting in the mission training of both officers and enlisted members, filling essential manning gaps and innovating solutions to reduce workloads. Staff Sgt. Wilson has shown great leadership & technical skills by becoming a go-to AFINC operator

