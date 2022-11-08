Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Five U.S. Army Soldiers Make U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team

    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team

    Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Elliott, a Greenwood, Indiana native who is a...... read more read more

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2022

    Story by Maj. Michelle Lunato 

    U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit

    Five Soldiers with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit qualified for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team at the conclusion of USA Shooting’s Shotgun National Championships on August 1-6, at the John A. Halter Shooting Sports Center in Hillsdale, Michigan.

    This U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team was selected by the combined scores from both the National Championships and the Selection Match held earlier this year in Tucson, Arizona. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Will Hinton and Sgt. Rachel Tozier earned spots on the trap section while Spc. Samantha Simonton and Staff Sergeants Dustan Taylor and Christian Elliott took up places on the skeet section.

    These Soldiers, along with their civilian teammates, will represent the United States at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Championships in Osijek, Croatia September 19 through October 12, as well as the Championship of the Americas, or CAT Games, in Lima, Peru November 4 – 13.

    Each of the Fort Benning, Georgia Soldiers who made the U.S. World Championship Team, are a part of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team. This is the same unit that has been the home to other shotgun Olympic Gold Medalists such as 1st Lt. Amber English, Sgt. Vincent Hancock and Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2022
    Date Posted: 08.11.2022 12:36
    Story ID: 427044
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Hometown: DACULA, GA, US
    Hometown: GAINESVILLE, GA, US
    Hometown: GREENWOOD, IN, US
    Hometown: LIBERTY, NC, US
    Hometown: PATTONSBURG, MO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Five U.S. Army Soldiers Make U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team, by MAJ Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Dacula, Georgia Soldier Wins Spot on U.S. World Championship Trap Team
    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Trap Team
    Fort Benning Female Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Trap Team
    2020 Olympic Alternate &amp; Fort Benning Soldier Earns a Spot on U.S. World Championship Trap Team
    Liberty, NC Soldier earns spot on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Female Soldier Earns Spot on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Army Specialist Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team
    Fort Benning Soldier Earns Placement on U.S. World Championship Skeet Team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Christian Elliott
    Dustan Taylor
    Will Hinton
    Rachel Tozier
    Samantha Simonton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT