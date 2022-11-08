Five U.S. Army Soldiers Make U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Elliott, a Greenwood, Indiana native who is a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christian Elliott, a Greenwood, Indiana native who is a competitive skeet shooter/marksmanship instructor with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit, earned a spot on the U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team upon completion of the USA Shooting’s Shotgun National Championships on August 1-6, at the John A. Halter Shooting Sports Center in Hillsdale, Michigan. Selection to this team will allow this Soldier to represent the United States at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Championships in Osijek, Croatia September 19 through October 12, as well as the Championship of the Americas, or CAT Games, in Lima, Peru November 4 – 13. (USA Shooting photo) see less | View Image Page

Five Soldiers with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit qualified for the 2022 U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team at the conclusion of USA Shooting’s Shotgun National Championships on August 1-6, at the John A. Halter Shooting Sports Center in Hillsdale, Michigan.



This U.S. World Championship Shotgun Team was selected by the combined scores from both the National Championships and the Selection Match held earlier this year in Tucson, Arizona. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Will Hinton and Sgt. Rachel Tozier earned spots on the trap section while Spc. Samantha Simonton and Staff Sergeants Dustan Taylor and Christian Elliott took up places on the skeet section.



These Soldiers, along with their civilian teammates, will represent the United States at the International Shooting Sports Federation World Championships in Osijek, Croatia September 19 through October 12, as well as the Championship of the Americas, or CAT Games, in Lima, Peru November 4 – 13.



Each of the Fort Benning, Georgia Soldiers who made the U.S. World Championship Team, are a part of the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit’s Shotgun Team. This is the same unit that has been the home to other shotgun Olympic Gold Medalists such as 1st Lt. Amber English, Sgt. Vincent Hancock and Sgt. 1st Class Glenn Eller.