Red Arrow Brigade Welcomes New Command Sgt. Maj.

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. -- The 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Wisconsin Army National Guard, conducted a change-of-responsibility ceremony, August 7, 2022 at its headquarters company at Camp Douglas, WI. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. John L. Dietzler relinquished responsibility of the brigade to Command Sgt. Maj. Aaron J. Johnson.



The change of responsibility ceremony is a traditional event meant to reinforce noncommissioned officer authority in the U.S. Army and highlights their support to the chain of command.



Col. Jeffery Alston, commander of the 32nd IBCT, welcomed Johnson, though he noted Johnson is no stranger to the brigade, having served in many roles and capacities over his 29 years of service. He also explained that, though the next few years are going to be demanding for the Red Arrow, with this outstanding formation and with leaders like Johnson, the 32nd IBCT will be ready to take on any mission.



“I am confident that with your training, mentorship, and guidance across all of the soldiers and NCOs of the brigade, combined with your energy and insight, the Red Arrow brigade will continue to be successful,” Alston remarked.



Johnson thanked Alston for selecting him for the role, placing his trust and confidence in Johnson for the responsibility and welfare of the more than 3,200 Soldiers of the Red Arrow brigade.



“It’s an honor I do not take lightly and I promise I will give my best effort in everything I do,” Johnson said.



Alston also took time to reflect on Dietzler’s career and his 27 years in the brigade, while thanking him for all he has done.



“You have influenced and mentored countless soldiers, NCOs and officers,” Alston remarked. “The impact you have had is amazing and you will leave a legacy within this brigade and the Wisconsin Army National Guard as a whole.”



In his closing remarks, Dietzler thanked his family and those he has served with for their support over the years. He also took time to remark on the soldiers he said he was fortunate to lead as command sergeant major of the 32nd IBCT.



“At the drop of a hat these Soldiers were prepared to support missions across the state and the nation,” Dietzler explained. “In my 35 years I’ve never seen more quick response and adaptability as I have in these last few years with the 32nd, be proud of that.”

