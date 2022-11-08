NSWC Philadelphia Division Employees Selected for Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems Excellence Awards

Courtesy Photo | A team of engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division from the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A team of engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division from the Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Team perform critical testing and evaluation of the software upgrades to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3). The team is responsible for developing and testing the Navy - Electronic Chart Display and Information System (Navy ECDIS) software upgrades. Starting from left to right – Shawn Anderson (NSWCPD), Michael Morton (NSWCPD), Larry Bjonnes (NSWCPD), Benito Martinez (NSWCPD), Michael Luniewski (Northrup Grumman), Brandon Wood (NSWCPD), Ruben Holstrom (NIWC Atlantic). (U.S. Navy Photo by Shawn Anderson/Released. Portions of this image were blurred for security reasons) see less | View Image Page

As an integral part of the Naval Sea Systems Command’s campaign to expand the U.S. Navy’s maritime advantage over its adversaries through its people, products, and services, the workforce at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division engages in collaborative efforts to ensure Navy missions prove successful in support of the warfighter and fleet.



In recognition of the exceptional leadership and high level performance continuously demonstrated by NSWCPD personnel, the command’s Integrated Warfare System (IWS) 6 Navy Electronic Chart Display Team recently received NAVSEA’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 4th Quarter Program Executive Office (PEO) IWS Excellence Team Award.



NSWCPD awardees included: Michael Morton, Benito Martinez, Shawn Anderson and JD Vaites.



According to the team’s nomination package, “The collective PEO IWS Team responsible for developing and testing the Navy - Electronic Chart Display and Information System (Navy ECDIS) software, drawn from the Program Executive Office and multiple Field Activities, set the standard for displaying a ‘Sea Power to the Hands of our Sailors’ attitude and performed superbly in supporting successful Developmental Test / Operational Test (DT/OT) of Navy ECDIS, and also taking the program through a successful Milestone C. Navy ECDIS is an Acquisition Category (ACAT) III Program of Record, and its primary function is to ensure safe navigation at sea for all USN ships and submarines … (as well as) is a critical capability … The progress of Navy ECDIS software development and testing is being closely tracked by Office of the Chief of Naval Operations (OPNAV) and fleet stakeholders. The work performed by this cross functional team has ensured Navy ECDIS will be delivered to the fleet on schedule in FY 2022.”



Also, “shipboard DT/OT of Navy ECDIS were conducted onboard USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) to evaluate and analyze the software functionality, performance, and reliability. Leading up to the DT/OT, the Navy ECDIS Team was faced with a daunting set of challenges, including frequent ship schedule changes, finalizing shipboard test procedures, and ensuring Navy ECDIS software readiness to commence the shipboard DT/OT by correcting software defects that were identified during the prior land-based DT. All of these challenges had to be resolved in the face of a very compressed schedule. The Navy ECDIS test team onboard LHD 3 consisted of representatives from Naval Information Warfare Center Norfolk, NSWCPD, and Commander, Operational Test and Evaluation Forces (COMOPTEVFOR).”



“The commitment of the NSWCPD Code 524 (Ship Navigation Systems and Navy ECDIS Controls Branch) ECDIS Team, beginning with the capability and requirement development, through the day-to-day support during the Agile software development process and DT events, led to the successful completion of the OT event onboard USS Kearsarge. The operational feedback from the Sailors and the test team that supported the 21-day at sea test event was critical to the continual improvement of the Navy ECDIS software product prior to the initial delivery to the fleet,” Acting Branch Head and ECDIS Test & Evaluation Lead Shawn Anderson said.



“The successful DT/OT will facilitate the Navigator of the Navy’s (OPNAV N2/N6E) pending approval of Navy ECDIS for use as the primary navigation system by all U.S. Navy warships. The subsequent Milestone C decision to proceed to production and deployment would not have been possible without the Navy ECDIS team’s unwavering commitment to delivering ‘Sea Power to the Hands of our Sailors’ through a total team effort,” according to the team’s write-up.



“The IWS 6 Program Management Team developed and coordinated the program acquisition planning, management, and documentation. The team also managed quality assurance / logistics support, provided the best practices in acquisition program management, and identified potential process improvements. Through structured system engineering processes, the team defined, developed, and implemented the Navy ECDIS capability requirements using the Agile software development process while managing the program execution risks. Technical Warrant Holders (TWH) from NAVSEA Integrated Warfare Systems Engineering (SEA 05H) were key to establishing, monitoring, and approving the technical standards and core processes required to support the DT/OT and Milestone C events. As an integral part of the Navy ECDIS program, the IWS 6 Cybersecurity Team proactively identified the technical, schedule, and cost issues associated with executing the cybersecurity requirements. Furthermore, the Cybersecurity Team was instrumental in obtaining a critical Interim Authority to Test (IATT) authorization to support the DT/OT onboard LHD 3 despite a highly compressed timeline. The IWS 6 ILS Team completed a successful Independent Logistics Assessment (ILA) and ensured that all acquisition documentation was in place to support the Milestone C decision,” the nomination package continued.



The PEO IWS Awards Selection Board receives nominations from numerous warfare centers, industry, and other government organizations for team recognition – teams consist of 15 members or less – and individual contribution from those serving in a military, civilian or field activity personnel capacity. When evaluating team or individual nominations, the board committee draws from various criteria metrics in innovation and improvement areas, such as product quality, technical advancement, and organizational efficiency to name a few.



The PEO IWS Department presents the winning teams with a plaque, which is given to the nominating organization, and a certificate for each team member. Individual awardees are presented with a copy of the nomination citation, an award certificate, and an official medallion in recognition of their great work.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.