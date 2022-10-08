Gen. Williams Tours 773rd Equipment

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - U.S. Army Gen. Darryl Williams, Commander U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAEUR-AF,) visited Soldiers at Rhine Ordnance Barracks during a battlefield circulation to familiarize himself with USAEUR-AF units and capabilities, August 10.
The 773rd Civil Support Team (CST,) 7th Mission Support Command (MSC,) were on site to brief Army Reserve capabilities.
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Ramos, a team medic assigned to the unit, provided a detailed walkthrough of the unit’s unified command suite and decontamination facilities. U.S. Army Cpt. Tony Bernabo, a nuclear medical officer supporting the 773rd, showcased the analytical laboratory suite. Each piece of equipment highlighted a unique capability possessed by the quick response team.
“CSTs are highly-specialized teams,” said Ramos.
The 773rd is the only Army Reserve CST, and the only CST in Europe.
“Hazardous material incidents aren’t happening exclusively in war zones,” Ramos said. “At their request, the USAEUR-AF commander can dispatch the 773rd to assist partner nations and allies in responding to, assessing events, and recommending potential courses of action.”
Staff Sgt. Ramos and Cpt. Tony Bernabo each received a commander's coin for delivering successful briefings.
The 773rd was one of several units Williams visited during his battlefield circulation, which also included the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, the 16th Sustainment Brigade and the 18th Military Police Brigade.
