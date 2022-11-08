167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight August 2022

Senior Airman Robert Suchman is an administration journeyman for the 167th Airlift Wing headquarters staff and the 167th Airlift Wing Airman Spotlight for August 2022.



As an administration journeyman, Suchman works directly with wing leaders to help manage their daily workload by providing administrative support, ensuring communications comply with proper standards and format, performing postal services, maintaining records, and assisting with welcoming distinguished visitors.



“Airman Suchman has impeccable work ethic. He is always eager to jump in and help out anywhere he is needed,” said Master Sgt. Becky Reaves, 167th Airlift Wing administrative assistant. “Amn Suchman is my go to when I need a task completed quickly and effectively, he sets the bar for reliability.”



During his recent deployment, Suchman was recognized for saving $1,500 in excess postage fees, removing 135 non-compliant packages and clearing an unprecedented backlog of 355,000 pounds of humanitarian mail.



Hometown: Hedgesville, WV



Job Title: Administration Journeyman



How long have you served in the unit? Five years



My job here is important because: I can serve as a vital team player to support higher level leaders at HQ.



Education: Obtaining Bachelor’s Degree



Hobbies: Spending time with family spending time outdoor to include hunting, fishing, and ATV riding.



Goals: Finish bachelor’s degree and study for Sec+ Cert.



I am proudest of: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA and furthering my education with a bachelor’s degree in cyber security.



People may be surprised to know this about me: I’m currently working on studying Airman Leadership School, Bachelor’s Degree, and reviewing information for Security + Certification.



The most exciting thing I’ve done in the military is: Deployment to Qatar

One/Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned throughout my career: Committing yourself to work until your work or a project is completed.



My advice to the newest Airmen in the Wing: Be ready to adapt and change directions quickly without losing sight of your goals.



The best thing about working with my team is: We come up with solutions that are beneficial and practical when we combine our skills and knowledge.

