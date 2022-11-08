JBM-HH Religious Support Office celebrates 247 years of the Army Chaplain Corps with employee recognition ceremony

In a July 28 ceremony at Memorial Chapel, the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Religious Support Office celebrated 247 years of the Army Chaplain Corps with a cookout recognizing Vacation Bible School volunteers and bidding farewell to staff members.



“We want to recognize not just the chaplains, ordained ministers and commissioned officers but those who serve as a part of the Army Chaplain Corps including our volunteers,” said installation CH (Lt. Col.) Alan Irizarry.



One of the biggest programs the RSO chaplains put on each year is Vacation Bible School, a summer program for children consisting of volunteers from different joint base congregations and outside communities.



Chaplain Irizarry recognized 2022 Vacation Bible School volunteers Pam Douglas, Chris Jones, Kathy Fox, Kylie Fox, Joan McCarty, Paige Kellogg, Pat Button, Nancy Stevenson, Bryce Kim, Rachel Oh and Leigh Ingram with plaques of appreciation, thanking them for their support.



“We have volunteers from other communities that join the installation to be a part of this program which provides nourishment, education and enrichment to all of our young kids,” said Irizarry. “This year I saw the hard work you all put together, from working on decorations in the hallway to feeding the children and activities. The children were really fired up and you all did a phenomenal job.”



Irizarry also recognized Noncommissioned Officer in Charge Sergeant First Class Denise L. Min and Arlington National Cemetery Ceremonial Organist Dr. Randall Sheets for their contributions to the Religious Support Office.



Min represented the RSO during weekly battle rhythm meetings with directors on the joint base providing updates, problems and solutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, she kept the community connected through social media channels. Min will transition to Fort Jackson, South Carolina where she will join a training battalion and advise senior leaders.



“It’s been an amazing three years,” said Min. “I hope that I have impacted this community in a positive way.”



One of the many ways the joint base RSO impacts the community in a positive way is through providing ceremonial services to the families who come to bury their loved ones at Arlington National Cemetery.



“We have an obligation not only the fallen but to the family members to provide world class service in terms of taking care of them,” said Joint Base Myer- Henderson Hall Commander Col. David Bowling. “There’s a huge team that makes that happen and every individual on that team plays their role.”



One of those team members is Arlington National Cemetery Ceremonial Organist Dr. Randall Sheets who played for 18,000 funerals during his nearly 25-year tenure.



“Being here has been the greatest honor of my entire life,” said Sheets. “Helping the families plan services for their loved ones has been the most rewarding thing to do. It’s about service and honor.”



The Religious Support Office provides a variety of programs and services for our military families, DoD civilians, veterans and retirees. To stay connected with RSO visit JBM-HH Religious Support Office visit https://www.facebook.com/jbmhhrso.

