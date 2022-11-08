U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces train alongside partners in Malawi

Monkey Bay, Malawi -- Special Operations Command Africa forces partnered with members of the Malawian Maritime Force in a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Monkey Bay, Malawi that concluded June 24, 2022.



During this JCET, U.S. and Malawian forces conducted land and maritime activities to further refine these skills and share lessons learned.



Joint military engagements allow partner forces to hone tactical skills and enhance mutual security cooperation in the region. Collaborative exchanges bolster partnerships to address incoming threats from violent extremists across the continent.



The JCET program’s primary purpose is to provide partner nation special operations units specific training to promote security and stability in Africa. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability.



This training is part of a series of U.S. engagements with the Malawian military that provide opportunities for units to work together, learn from each other, build interoperability, and strengthen relationships. The U.S special operations forces have conducted JCETs in Malawi since 2017 and plan to further develop this rapport with continued engagements.



This engagement serves as a small contribution to the overall fight against global extremism and instability. U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces remain committed to cooperative engagements with African partners.

