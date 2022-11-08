Osan activates Fighter Generation Squadrons

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dwane Young | Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron signal an A-10C Thunderbolt II...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dwane Young | Airmen assigned to the 25th Fighter Generation Squadron signal an A-10C Thunderbolt II on the flightline at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2022. The 25th FS and newly activated 25th FGS work together to prepare for and execute close are support missions in defense of the Republic of Korea and regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dwane R. Young) see less | View Image Page

Osan Air Base recently activated two new Fighter Generation Squadrons (FGS). The 51st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron made way for the 25th and 36th FGS, activated to support and maintain A-10C Thunderbolt II and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft.



These activations are part of the U.S. Air Force’s evolution towards Combat Oriented Maintenance Organizations (COMO); where large maintenance units are transitioning to smaller fighter generation squadrons to improve synchronization between maintenance and operations.



“This restructuring will foster a closer working relationship within our squadron and allow us to refine our processes to increasing efficiency, and enable easier rapid deployments,” said Maj. Kellianne Matsuoka, 36th FGS commander.



The goal of COMO is to provide squadrons with increased control of their assets to match their mission and manning needs and to grant commanders the opportunity to set their squadrons priorities in alignment with their Airmen.



“Our command team works in the same building as our Airmen, and we interact with them on a daily basis,” said Maj. Timothy Benifield, 25th FGS commander. “This allows us to directly address their needs, the needs of the aircraft and to provide the tools necessary for our success.”



With the shift to COMO, the U.S. Air Force has redirected its focus towards a more tactical combat environment where squadrons may be expected to produce high sortie rates while down range.



“We have to be capable to fight from any location, at any time, and at all levels of combat intensity,” said Benifield. “The alignment of fighter generation squadrons paired to our wing’s fighter squadrons will allow us to out-prepare, out-train and ultimately out-perform our near-peer adversaries.”