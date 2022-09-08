USS Oakland and RAN Cmdr Triffitt honors 80th anniversary of Guadalcanal

The Sailors and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24) held a wreath-laying ceremony while transiting among the Solomon Islands to honor those who gave their lives in aboard Australian Heavy Cruiser HMAS Canberra, the Battle of Savo Island, and the Guadalcanal Campaign of World War II, on Aug. 9.



Embarked aboard USS Oakland was Maritime Surveillance Advisor to the Solomon Islands, Royal Australian Navy Commander Bill Triffitt.



This event marks the 80th anniversary of the loss of the Canberra following the Battle of Savo Island, in the beginning of the Guadalcanal Campaign of World War II. In the battle, the ship suffered heavy damage and loss of life. After rescuing survivors and being unable to restore power to the ship within a tight deadline, the ship was scuttled.



“It was an incredible honour to stand beside the Captain and Crew of USS Oakland this morning over the resting place of HMAS Canberra, to commemorate her loss and that of 84 of her company,” said Cmdr. Triffitt. “It seems very fitting that we are here together today as staunch allies, as we were at the Battle of Savo Island exactly 80 years ago.”



“All of us aboard Oakland were privileged to commemorate the many crewmembers that made the ultimate sacrifice 80 years ago in support of our shared ideals,” said Cmdr. Derek C. Jaskowiak, commanding officer of USS Oakland’s Blue Crew. “Embarking an Australian naval officer to lay a wreath at the location of HMAS Canberra’s sinking was an honor and firsthand reminder of the sacrifice we are all willing to give for our countries.”



