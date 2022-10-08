Idaho National Guard deploys to Southwest Asia

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | More than 600 personnel from the Idaho National Guard’s largest unit deployed August...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | More than 600 personnel from the Idaho National Guard’s largest unit deployed August 9 and 10 in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia. The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler trained for more than two years in anticipation of this mobilization. Idaho Soldiers will comprise nearly 65 percent of the task force during this rotation, and will include other Soldiers from Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina. OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. OSS is an ongoing operation and supported primarily by Army National Guard combat units from across the country. The deployment is anticipated to last approximately 12 months and is the second rotation the 116th CBCT is supporting. The first task force deployed in November 2021 and will return in October. The Soldiers mobilizing Wednesday will receive 45 days of additional training stateside before deploying overseas. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

More than 600 personnel from the Idaho National Guard’s largest unit deployed August 9 and 10 in support of Operation Spartan Shield in Southwest Asia. The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team’s Task Force Rattler trained for more than two years in anticipation of this mobilization.



“Task Force Rattler is trained, motivated and ready to assume all assigned missions in Southeast Asia,” said Maj. Sam McDowell, task force commander. "This team has rapidly prepared and come together as a cohesive and lethal fighting force.”



Idaho Soldiers will comprise nearly 65 percent of the task force during this rotation, and will include other Soldiers from Montana, Ohio, Oregon and South Carolina.



OSS is a joint mission under the United States Central Command and is part of Operation Enduring Freedom. OSS is an ongoing operation and supported primarily by Army National Guard combat units from across the country. The deployment is anticipated to last approximately 12 months and is the second rotation the 116th CBCT is supporting. The first task force deployed in November 2021 and will return in October. The Soldiers mobilizing Wednesday will receive 45 days of additional training stateside before deploying overseas.



The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team previously deployed in support of the Global War on Terror in 2004 and 2010 to Iraq. In addition, the Idaho Army National Guard State Aviation Group’s C-12 Huron aircraft and crew deployed to the AFRICOM Area of Responsibility in February in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.