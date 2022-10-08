Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Ingrid Ramirez

Congratulations to Staff Sgt. Ingrid Ramirez, from the 8th Fighter Wing Safety office on her selection as this week's Pride of the Pack!



Ramirez is the NCOIC of Occupational Safety and Health. She is responsible for organizing the mishap prevention program protecting over $4.8 billion in assets and more than 2,700 personnel!



"Safety is an everyday thing," said Ramirez. "It's important to keep members of the Wolf Pack safe during all operations and ensure they return home to their loved ones."



SSgt Ramirez took these words and turned them into action by serving as the Wing's lead safety instructor and streamlining the Wing's Supervisor Safety Training program. SSgt Ramirez equipped 34 unit safety representatives and 950 supervisors with the skills to recognize, control, and report hazards. Additionally, SSgt Ramirez's efforts were vital in inspecting all of Kunsan's facilities and expertly advising risk management for 18 commanders.



"I love that I have the opportunity to see every career field and assist every unit on base," added Ramirez.



Not only did she recently receive an Associate's degree in Occupational Safety - helping her become even more effective in her career field, but she also stepped outside her comfort zone as she served as the lead project officer for the Spring 2022 CCAF graduation.



Staff Sgt. Ramirez's leadership proves crucial to the Wolf Pack - she embodies the wing's "Fight Tonight" initiative and keeps the team ready to defend the base at a moment's notice.

