I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Mickey Lane

Staff Sgt. Mickey Lane is an aircraft electrical and environmental systems specialist with the 908th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



As an E&E specialist, Lane inspects, analyzes, troubleshoots, and maintains aircraft E&E systems, associated components, subsystems, and test equipment. He also ensures hazardous materials and waste are handled, stored, and disposed of according to local, state, federal, and international environmental standards.



“I like being in maintenance because you learn stuff that can help you at home, especially when it comes to the electrical work we do,” said Lane.



He said that being a maintainer seemed like the perfect fit for him since he loved working with his hands and all things mechanical.



“Anybody can go and work on cars, but not a lot of people get to work on aircraft,” said Lane.



The Eufaula-native said he wanted to join the Air Force because of one inspiring day in 2016.



That day his uncle, Lt. Col. Bill Bush, a 908 AW C-130H Hercules pilot, was having his retirement ceremony out on the flight line. That enlightening moment he had while standing in front of the C-130 sealed the deal for him. Lane then enlisted while still in high school.



He went on to become a full-time Air Reserve Technician with the 908 AMXS in July 2020 after three years of being a traditional reservist with the 908th.



Being an ART and a noncommissioned officer helps Lane feel as if he is able to better support the TR Airmen in his charge.



One of the main ways he does this is by training them in preparation to receive their Airframe and Power Plant Certification. Having an A&P license enables the Airmen to accelerate their civilian careers since they will have more certifications under their belt. With that license, Airmen can work anywhere with aircraft.



“It is rewarding to train somebody and see them start progressing and growing,” said Lane. “From an ART stand point, it is nice to see people that want to show up and learn and get better at their jobs.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.10.2022 17:25 Story ID: 426982 Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US Hometown: EUFAULA, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I am The 908th: Staff Sgt. Mickey Lane, by SrA Shelby Thurman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.