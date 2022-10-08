ROC Drill prepares Army, Joint services and allies for Project Convergence 22

Photo By Jonathan Koester | At the conclusion of the Project Convergence 22 ROC Drill, Lt. Gen. Scott McKean...... read more read more Photo By Jonathan Koester | At the conclusion of the Project Convergence 22 ROC Drill, Lt. Gen. Scott McKean deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command and director of Futures and Concepts Center, gave members of JMC's Network Integration Division/G6 coins in appreciation for their work. see less | View Image Page

As the Project Convergence 22 series of experiments heads toward its capstone events this fall, the U.S. Army Joint Modernization Command hosted a PC22 Rehearsal of Concept Drill the first week of August on Fort Bliss, Texas.



Leaders from the U.S. Navy, Marines, Air Force and Army were joined by leaders from the United Kingdom and Australia for three days of discussion about the actions and goals planned for the modernization experiment. The PC22 capstone events are planned for this fall at various locations on the west coast.



The Joint services were key partners in PC21, and the UK and Australia join the experiment this year. PC22 will include more than 200 Joint and multinational technologies. Focusing on scenarios for both the Indo-Pacific and European theaters and tying together locations across California, Washington State and Hawaii, the experiment will enable the U.S. Army, joint and multinational partners to assess progress toward Combined, Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2).



JMC Commander Col. Joseph Escandon noted to attendees the importance of the ROC Drill as the modernization enterprise nears execution of PC22 experimentation.



“We’re here this week having in-depth discussions with the Joint services and our allies, making sure our plans are viable,” Escandon said. “This planning will ensure that our experiments will help us understand what commanders of the future can see and do on the battlefield.”



By the end of the week, plans, missions and goals had been shared and a final outbrief to Lt. Gen. Scott McKean, deputy commanding general of Army Futures Command and director of Futures and Concepts Center, finalized the way forward. The Joint services and multinational partners now move to execute Project Convergence experiments with cutting-edge technologies, looking to build a Joint, Combined Force that can rapidly converge effects across land, sea, air, space and cyberspace.