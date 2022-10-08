USS Indiana returns from deployment

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 220810-N-GR655-0163 GROTON, Conn. (August 10, 2022) – Sailors attached to the USS...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 220810-N-GR655-0163 GROTON, Conn. (August 10, 2022) – Sailors attached to the USS Indiana (SSN 789) are greeted by loved ones during a homecoming event at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Aug. 10. Indiana returned to homeport from its 2nd full deployment since commissioning in support of the Navy's maritime strategy - supporting national security interests and maritime security operations - in the 6th Fleet area of operations. The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Indiana and crew operate under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) TWELVE and its primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Connecticut – The Virginia-class fast attack submarine USS Indiana (SSN 789) returned to its homeport of Naval Submarine Base New London on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, after a deployment of more than six months.



“I could not be more proud of what this Hoosier crew has become and accomplished during this deployment,” said Cmdr. Scott Bresnahan, the commanding officer of USS Indiana. “Always humble and hungry, each Sailor showed no ceiling in the face of multiple dynamic challenges during a unique geopolitical environment. Most importantly, this crew became an even stronger family. Exceptionally supported by our loved ones at home, the Battle Bass and her crew met and exceeded every expectation while deployed, leaving an indelible impression on me and our Hoosier family.”



The ceremonial first kiss upon return to homeport was awarded to Petty Officer 2nd Class Richard Trogdon and his wife and child, Lexie and Tucker Trogdon. The ceremonial first hug was awarded to Francesca Osborne and her dad, Chief Petty Officer Kirk Osborne.



“This is the moment we’ve been waiting six long months for,” said Rhonda Hatchett, the command ombudsman and wife of Petty Officer 2nd Class Cameron Hatchett. “The work our Sailors have been doing out at sea on behalf of our nation has been worthwhile and important. But now it’s time for their families to welcome them back home. We are all looking forward to spending time together again.”



During its deployment – Indiana’s second full deployment since its 2018 commissioning – SSN 789 steamed nearly 40,000 nautical miles. The submarine was deployed the U.S. European Command area of responsibility and made port calls to Faslane, Scotland; Haakonsvern, Norway; and Rota, Spain.



USS Indiana is the third U.S. Navy ship launched under the name of the Hoosier State after battleships that served in the Spanish-American War and World War II, respectively. The submarine Indiana is more than 377 feet long and can displace nearly 7,900 tons. SSN 789 operates under Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12 in Groton, Connecticut.



“It’s an honor to welcome USS Indiana home today from their successful deployment. Cmdr. Bresnahan and his crew trained long and hard to take Indiana to sea and project American military strength to the world,” said Capt. Thomas P. O’Donnell, commander of SUBRON 12. “We ask a lot of these Sailors on deployment, and we ask even more of their loved ones, who hold down jobs, manage households and raise children in their absence. Today we can rejoice as those hard-working families have their beloved Sailors back in their arms once again.”



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities – sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.