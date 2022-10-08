Fort Gordon Military Intelligence Career Day helps officers plan assignments

Courtesy Photo | Military Intelligence (MI) branch officers and warrant officers from Fort Gordon units...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Military Intelligence (MI) branch officers and warrant officers from Fort Gordon units attend Fort Gordon's first-ever Military Intelligence Career Day, Aug. 8, 2022. Intended to compliment the Army's Assignment Interactive Module 2.0, the event provided MI officers the opportunity to meet and discuss available assignments on Fort Gordon prior to their movement cycle. (Photo by Capt. Rebecca Harr) see less | View Image Page

Fort Gordon hosted a first-of-its-kind Military Intelligence (MI) Career Day, August 8, 2022.



The event was an opportunity for MI officers in the ranks of captain through lieutenant colonel and warrant officers of all ranks to meet and discuss available positions on Fort Gordon with representatives of several organizations, including U.S. Army Cyber Command, the Cyber MI Group, the 116th MI Brigade, the 513th MI Brigade (Theater), the 706th MI Group, the 782nd MI Battalion, the Army Cyber Protection Brigade, and the U.S. Army Cyber Center of Excellence (CCOE).



More than 30 officers participated in the event, including several currently assigned to the recruiting units. These officers, interested in staying at Fort Gordon, were able to engage with unit senior leaders and human resources personnel to learn about opportunities available to them prior to the Assignment Interactive Module 2.0 (AIM2) cycle opening in mid-August.



“For these individuals that wish to remain on Fort Gordon for whatever reason -- maybe family reasons, etc. -- this event helps them to understand what positions might be opening and gives them the chance to speak with representatives of that unit to determine what those positions entail, prior to entering the AIM marketplace,” said David May, senior cyber intelligence advisor for the CCOE.



This job fair-like event was intended to compliment the AIM2, which was implemented in late 2019 to enable officers to explore their next tours of duty through a transparent system that lets Soldiers interact with units and rank their assignment preferences. Unit commanders, personnel officers, and branch managers from the U.S. Army Human Resources Command can then assess those rankings and match requests to fulfill the needs of both units and officers.



“Events like this help to provide officers and warrant officers a better view of the mission and functions of all Military Intelligence resources on Fort Gordon. We have a large MI footprint here; this event helps officers to gain a better appreciation for broadening opportunities based on their interests.” said May.



A career MI officer himself, May arrived for his first assignment on Fort Gordon in 1993, and returned to the installation four times during his career.



“I spent a lot of time at Fort Gordon, but I never had a good understanding of what any of the other Military Intelligence units did.” he said.



Representatives of the participating organizations said they were pleased with the amount of participation in the event, and there are already plans in the works for future career day iterations. May said those events may be expanded to offer MI senior noncommissioned officers the same opportunity to explore assignment options.