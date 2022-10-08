Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Goad assumes command of 181st IW

    Goad assumes command of 181st IW

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, the assistant adjutant general-air and...... read more read more

    TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Story by 2nd Lt. Jonathan Padish 

    181st Intelligence Wing Public Affairs

    HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. — The 181st Intelligence Wing officially welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad as the new wing commander during an assumption of command ceremony Aug. 7, 2022 here.

    Goad assumed wing commander responsibilities on Aug. 1, 2022, accepting accountability over more than 900 military and civilian personnel assigned to the 181st IW.

    Goad was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he graduated from Paul Harding High School in 1989. Goad began his military career by enlisting in the United States Army in 1991.

    Following his time in the Army, Goad has held multiple positions within the Indiana Army and Air National Guard. In his most recent assignment, Goad transitioned to the active-duty component of the Air Force as the deputy commander of the 52nd Mission Support Group at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.

    Indiana Air National Guard leadership praised Goad for his character.

    “I’ve known [Goad] for many years,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, the assistant adjutant general (air) for the Indiana National Guard. “Three words come to mind: humble, approachable and credible. He wants to hear what you have to say.”

    As the commander of the 181st IW, Goad will oversee a broad spectrum of missions at Hulman Field and several geographically separate units involving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, air support operations, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives response force package and agile combat support.

    Goad will also support community efforts as part of growing the ‘Racer nation,’ a term used to describe the Airmen who go by the nickname ‘Racers’ to distinguish themselves as members of the 181st IW.

    “I want to help the Racer nation,” said Goad. “You’re the Racers, but our nation is much bigger than us. I will be your greatest advocate, and we will make it happen.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.10.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2022 15:55
    Story ID: 426971
    Location: TERRE HAUTE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goad assumes command of 181st IW, by 2nd Lt. Jonathan Padish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Goad assumes command of 181st IW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    wing commander
    Assumption of Command
    Indiana Air National Guard
    181st Intelligence Wing
    Hulman Field

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT