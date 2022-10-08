Goad assumes command of 181st IW

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, the assistant adjutant general-air and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, the assistant adjutant general-air and commander of the Indiana Air National Guard, passes the guidon for the 181st Intelligence Wing to U.S. Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad, the incoming commander of the 181st Intelligence Wing, during an assumption of command ceremony at Hulman Field Air National Guard Base, Ind., Aug. 7, 2022. The 181st IW is one of two Air National Guard wings in Indiana and primarily carries out an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission along with other missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Lonnie Wiram) see less | View Image Page

HULMAN FIELD AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. — The 181st Intelligence Wing officially welcomed U.S. Air Force Col. Charles T. Goad as the new wing commander during an assumption of command ceremony Aug. 7, 2022 here.



Goad assumed wing commander responsibilities on Aug. 1, 2022, accepting accountability over more than 900 military and civilian personnel assigned to the 181st IW.



Goad was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where he graduated from Paul Harding High School in 1989. Goad began his military career by enlisting in the United States Army in 1991.



Following his time in the Army, Goad has held multiple positions within the Indiana Army and Air National Guard. In his most recent assignment, Goad transitioned to the active-duty component of the Air Force as the deputy commander of the 52nd Mission Support Group at Spangdahlem Air Base in Germany.



Indiana Air National Guard leadership praised Goad for his character.



“I’ve known [Goad] for many years,” said U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael D. Stohler, the assistant adjutant general (air) for the Indiana National Guard. “Three words come to mind: humble, approachable and credible. He wants to hear what you have to say.”



As the commander of the 181st IW, Goad will oversee a broad spectrum of missions at Hulman Field and several geographically separate units involving intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, air support operations, chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and high yield explosives response force package and agile combat support.



Goad will also support community efforts as part of growing the ‘Racer nation,’ a term used to describe the Airmen who go by the nickname ‘Racers’ to distinguish themselves as members of the 181st IW.



“I want to help the Racer nation,” said Goad. “You’re the Racers, but our nation is much bigger than us. I will be your greatest advocate, and we will make it happen.”