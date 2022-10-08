2022 honorary commanders visit Alamo Wing

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – 14 honorary commanders toured the 433rd Operations Group, here Aug. 6.



The visit included a tour of the C-5M Super Galaxy flight simulator, virtual reality C-5M training program and a survival skills’ briefing, which are some of the 433rd OG’s functions.



Prior to the tour, the 433rd Airlift Wing inducted three members into the honorary commander program by each member assuming honorary command by accepting the 433rd AW guidon and receiving an Air Force commander’s insignia pin.



Each honorary commander is paired with a unit commander to learn more about each specific unit and bridge the gap between the military and community.



Col. James C. “J.C.” Miller, 433rd OG commander, began the tour by welcoming the honorary commanders and introducing them to his unit’s mission and purpose.



“These city leaders and these folks that are running many major businesses can see how they can integrate with us or how they can develop their next business strategic model that is going to feed off of the people we are training, the people we are bringing in or how they can bring people in,” said Miller. “So now you have this full identity as one unit working together to build a better community here.”



One newly inducted honorary commander, Bill Gerlt, San Antonio Missions assistant general manager, spoke on the importance of the program.



“I’m looking forward to meeting different people, building relationships with the other commanders, with the unit itself and trying to help out with whatever needs the base has,” said Gerlt. “I think with my job, I can help out with different things in the community; that’s what it’s all about is sharing what I can do and you guys are doing me a big favor by having me as honorary commander here.”



Honorable Kirsten Cohoon, 451st Judicial District Court judge and newly 68th Airlift Squadron honorary commander, attended the tour.



“I serve in a different capacity in my county than the men and women in our military and to learn more about what you all do is a real treat and a blessing to be able to be a part of it,” said Cohoon. “So, I’m honored to be here.”



The honorary commanders will have further opportunities of learning more about each of the 433rd AW units through C-5M flights, demonstrations, briefings and events.



The 2022 Honorary Commanders inducted this month are:



Bill Gerlt, San Antonio Missions assistant general manager - 433rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Honorable Kirsten Cohoon, 451st Judicial District Court judge - 68th AS



Coolidge C.E. Rhodes, Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. general counsel - 733rd Training Squadron

