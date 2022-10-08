Soldier is honored in front of thousands at Chicago White Sox home game

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Andrew Raynor, with his son, Jacob, and wife Stacy, are...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Andrew Raynor, with his son, Jacob, and wife Stacy, are cheered on a jumbotron during a ‘Hero of the Game’ honor at a Chicago White Sox versus Kansas City Royals game in Chicago, August 2, 2022. Raynor is a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Raynor has served on six overseas deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. Also in attendance with Raynor was his brother, Adam, who is currently serving in the U.S. National Guard. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO – Major League Baseball’s Chicago White Sox honored U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Andrew Raynor, a religious affairs specialist assigned to the 85th U.S Army Reserve Support Command, as the ‘Hero of the Game’ during the third inning of their home game versus the Kansas City Royals, August 2, 2022.



“It was a great feeling. I was happy to (represent) the 85th Support Command. It was a rush,” said Raynor.



Raynor served on active duty for six years and served on numerous deployments to Iraq and to Afghanistan. His top awards include the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Joint Service Achievement Medal and the Afghan Campaign Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal with campaign stars.



“I’ve done six tours overseas. I was assigned to a special operations unit,” Raynor said.



Sitting just a few seats down, his younger brother Adam, cheered along with the fans.



“I was so proud of him. I’ve been coming to White Sox games all my life. To see a family member honored was the best,” said Adam, who currently serves with the Illinois National Guard’s 108th Sustainment Brigade in Chicago. “It was an honor.”



According to Raynor’s brother, there’s a proud lineage of military service in their family.



“My grandfather served in the Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany assigned to the Big Red One. He always inspired us,” said Adam.



White Sox fan Alex Noll of Chicago said he appreciated the opportunity to salute a service member during the game.



“It was an honor to be in his presence,” Noll said.



Raynor was accompanied by his wife, Stacy, and three-year-old son Jacob. The White Sox beat the Royals 9-2.