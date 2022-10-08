McDavid assumes command of the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron

An assumption of command ceremony for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron was held in the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Aug. 6.



Maj. Jamie McDavid was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for her achievements as the Wing Executive Staff Officer, before

ceremoniously receiving the 167th LRS guidon to mark her transition to her new role as the squadron’s commander.



Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander and presiding official for the ceremony, called McDavid a true stand-out who is very serious about accomplishing her tasks.



“Jamie McDavid truly puts it into fifth gear every day that she comes on this base. She truly comes through not only for the mission but for the people,” Annie said.



McDavid, who is the first female to command the 167th LRS, shared with the women in the audience a sentiment passed on to her from her grandmother.



“We are built for strong,” she said. “This short but powerful phrase is the undercurrent and the influence in my being. I encourage you to use this when you need to channel strength.”



McDavid took over the daily responsibilities in LRS in July and has spent the first few weeks in command getting to know the people and their roles.



“In the short time I’ve been in this seat I’ve observed our dynamic squadron collaborate with other base entities to take care of our people and the mission,” McDavid said.



She listed a number of examples including Airmen working long hours to accommodate troop movements, taking on short notice training lines, working overseas deployments and intentionally managing the squadron’s budget.



“The common thread is that you care or you wouldn’t be going the extra mile,” McDavid said to her squadron. “Thank you for all you do. I’m looking forward to continued success and creating new successes with you.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.10.2022 12:52 Story ID: 426947 Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, McDavid assumes command of the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.