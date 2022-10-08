Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McDavid assumes command of the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jamie McDavid ceremoniously accepts the 167th Logistics Readiness

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2022

    Story by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    An assumption of command ceremony for the 167th Logistics Readiness Squadron was held in the 167th Airlift Wing dining facility, Aug. 6.

    Maj. Jamie McDavid was presented with the Meritorious Service Medal for her achievements as the Wing Executive Staff Officer, before
    ceremoniously receiving the 167th LRS guidon to mark her transition to her new role as the squadron’s commander.

    Col. Bill Annie, 167th Mission Support Group commander and presiding official for the ceremony, called McDavid a true stand-out who is very serious about accomplishing her tasks.

    “Jamie McDavid truly puts it into fifth gear every day that she comes on this base. She truly comes through not only for the mission but for the people,” Annie said.

    McDavid, who is the first female to command the 167th LRS, shared with the women in the audience a sentiment passed on to her from her grandmother.

    “We are built for strong,” she said. “This short but powerful phrase is the undercurrent and the influence in my being. I encourage you to use this when you need to channel strength.”

    McDavid took over the daily responsibilities in LRS in July and has spent the first few weeks in command getting to know the people and their roles.

    “In the short time I’ve been in this seat I’ve observed our dynamic squadron collaborate with other base entities to take care of our people and the mission,” McDavid said.

    She listed a number of examples including Airmen working long hours to accommodate troop movements, taking on short notice training lines, working overseas deployments and intentionally managing the squadron’s budget.

    “The common thread is that you care or you wouldn’t be going the extra mile,” McDavid said to her squadron. “Thank you for all you do. I’m looking forward to continued success and creating new successes with you.”

