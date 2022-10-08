Exercise Exercise Exercise, 167th conducts active shooter exercise

Everyday, the security and emergency response staff at the 167th Airlift Wing are tasked with protecting the personnel and assets of the installation. During August unit training assembly, wing members were able to practice the tactics, techniques and procedures to prevent the unnecessary loss of life during an active shooter incident.



A base-wide active shooter exercise was conducted, Aug. 7, allowing Airmen to apply the escape, barricade or fight response to an active shooter. Throughout the training, the wing inspection team (WIT) evaluated the wing’s initial response, communication and personnel accountability.



“Due to recent events across the country, it is imperative to conduct this exercise,” said Maj. Wayne Harrison, 167th Airlift Wing director of inspections. “During a tragic incident such as this, minimizing loss of our greatest assets, our wing members, is our top priority.”



The scenario began with a disgruntled Airman opening fire on multiple members of the wing, resulting in mass casualties. The base was immediately placed on lockdown at notification of the incident.



167th Security Forces and emergency response personnel promptly responded to the simulated incident to isolate the shooter and prevent further casualties. Security forces members swiftly eliminated the threat while firefighters and emergency response personnel tended to victims, rendering aid and providing triage.



“A quick response from emergency personnel is vitally important in a scenario like this,” said Senior Master Sgt. Chris Taylor, 167th fire chief. “When dealing with an active shooter, the more trained we are, the more proficient we will be in preventing the loss of life and providing medical care to victims in need.”



At the conclusion of the exercise, the crisis action team determined a positive outcome with 100% accountability of base personnel.



“While you can never be truly ready for something like this, overall, the training was a success,” said Harrison. “Maintaining readiness comes with learning lessons from every outcome in order to be prepared for future events that may occur.”

