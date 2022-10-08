George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Deploys

NORFOLK. – Commander, Carrier Strike Group 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) deployed aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) from Naval Station Norfolk, Aug. 10.



The aircraft carrier joins guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and guided-missile destroyers USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119), USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103) who recently departed from their homeports. Notably, Delbert D. Black is underway on her maiden deployment.



“We bring the full-range of U.S. and allied maritime power in support of national security and defense objectives wherever we sail,” said Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, CSG-10, GHWBCSG. “Throughout our deployment we will continue to operate with and reassure our allies, maintain open sea lanes for trade and increased prosperity, and deter – or if necessary – destroy our adversaries.”



This marks the first deployment for George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) since 2017. The carrier completed an intensive maintenance availability after the 2017 deployment before she returned to the operational fleet to begin a robust deployment readiness cycle in late 2021.



“George H.W. Bush Sailors are warriors, leaders, teachers, and ambassadors operating forward, representing their families, hometowns, and the American people wherever we operate,” said Capt. David-Tavis Pollard, commanding officer of George H.W. Bush. “President Bush said, ‘Let future generations understand the burdens and blessings of freedom. Let them say we stood where duty required us to stand.’ We know what an awesome responsibility we have to preserve liberty, justice, and freedom while embodying the principles of service, grit, humility, and resilience our namesake showed throughout his lifetime.”



The GHWBCSG is an integrated combat weapons system that delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security.



The GHWBCSG is comprised of the Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 staff, George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 26 staff and units, the Information Warfare Commander, and the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55). In total, the strike group is a force of more than 6,000 Sailors, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe.



George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable warfighting capability as the flagship of a carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests.



The ships of DESRON 26 within the GHWBCSG are USS Nitze (DDG 94) and USS Truxtun (DDG 103) homeported in Norfolk, Va., and USS Farragut (DDG 99) and USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) homeported in Mayport, Fla.



The squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 embarked aboard George H.W. Bush are the “Jolly Rogers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, the “Pukin’ Dogs” of VFA-143, the “Bluetails” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, the “Nightdippers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5 located in Norfolk, Va.; the “Sidewinders” of VFA-86 and the “Nighthawks” of VFA-136 located in Lemoore, Calif.; the “Patriots” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140 based in Whidbey Island, Wash.; and the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 located in Mayport, Fla.



For more information about the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group you can visit its official website, Facebook, or LinkedIn page. For more information about the ship you can visit its Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, or official webpage.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.10.2022 Date Posted: 08.10.2022 15:18 Story ID: 426942 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group Deploys, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.