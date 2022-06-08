Kwajalein Atoll's Youngest Children Vaccinated at Leiroij Kitlang Kabua Memorial Health Center

Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Interns, immunization team members and hospital hold up their hands and wear festive...... read more read more Photo By Jessica Dambruch | Interns, immunization team members and hospital hold up their hands and wear festive shirts in honor of World Hand Hygiene Day during a child vaccination clinic at the Leiroj Kitlang Kabua Memorial Health Center, July 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Jessica Dambruch) see less | View Image Page

Children from Ebeye and Carlson aged 6 months to 4 years old received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic at Ebeye’s Leiroij Kitlang Kabua Memorial Health Center July 29, 2022.



Longtime hospital staff member and Director of Public Health Rose Bobo said she was grateful for the large turnout in an island community with many young children.



“I think we should be giving [the vaccine] to the kids—the younger children,” she said.



Bobo began work in the RMI healthcare system for 35 years. Like many communities around the globe, she said Ebeye residents were initially hesitant to adopt the vaccine.



“At first, people were reluctant and scared. ...After so many [of us hospital workers] went into the community to do awareness outreach, and after they listened to the news, many people were happy to get the vaccine.”

After an opening ceremony to bless the clinic, children proceeded to an immunization area decorated with balloons and posters created by staff to honor World Hand Hygiene Day in concurrence with COVID-19 preparation. They received their first dose, a sip of child acetaminophen and a complimentary to-go meal for dinner.



Nurses and staff cheered for each child, including one young girl who managed to sleep through the vaccination process. Thousands more children are expected to be vaccinated in the weeks before the country’s borders open.



During the clinic, hospital specialist Jotyla John registered child patients near the same immunization area where, in December 2020, she vaccinated Kwajalein Atoll Local Government Mayor Hirata Kabua with Ebeye’s first dose.



She said she was glad to help the community’s youngest children. For John, making the decision to become vaccinated is about taking care of others.



“Getting vaccinated is what we can do to help,” she said.

To meet Ebeye’s needs, in the months leading up to the clinic, hospital staff went door to door on Ebeye to make vaccination possible for all residents, John said. Immunization team members also set up mobile clinics supplied with shots and boosters, and when needed, provided a listening ear for community members with questions or concerns. It was not uncommon for a team to revisit a home after giving the occupant more time to consider and choose vaccination.



Meliana John attended the clinic with AJ, her 4-year-old grandson. She said she has no fears about the borders opening. Her confidence comes from faith in science and her own personal sense of faith.



“We have the shot,” she said, “and we pray to God to save us.”



RMI national government Deputy Chief Secretary Abbaca Anjain-Maddison addressed parents during the clinic’s opening ceremony and expressed appreciation for an opportunity to represent the RMI government, and to recognize the immunization team for promoting community health. She told parents that their questions had been heard. The clinic was the answer.



“Because of their fear of COVID, they always raise[d] the question,” Anjain-Maddison said. “‘Why are you opening the border? Why are you opening the border and that everything is safe? Our children are not vaccinated.’ So, today, we are making history and showing the public that the ministry and the government are rolling out the vaccination clinic. …I congratulate all my ‘hands’ who worked to put this clinic together, and the hands that will vaccinate thousands of children.”