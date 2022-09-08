3rd Marine Aircraft Wing sharpens wing-level warfighting

Photo By Cpl. Levi Voss | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kathleen M. Haggard, tactical air command center (TACC) company...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Levi Voss | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Kathleen M. Haggard, tactical air command center (TACC) company commander, provides updates on Exercise Summer Fury to Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, August 3, 2022. The TACC Company enables wing-level forward deployed aviation command and control and battlespace management across all functions of Marine aviation. Summer Fury 22 is designed to enhance Marine-Air-Ground Task Force integration and increase aviation operations proficiency with realistic, relevant training to ensure the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing remains operationally excellent, interoperable, deployable on short notice and lethal when called into action. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Levi Voss) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – (August 9, 2022) Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) refined warfighting tactics and command and control capabilities for future conflicts during Exercise Summer Fury 22. With units positioned across California, 3rd MAW tested components of expeditionary advanced base operations with a “Hub, Spoke and Node” model in preparation for the next fight.



Acting as the “Hub,” Marine Air Control Group (MACG) 38 established a Tactical Air Command Center (TACC) aboard Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California. With the TACC fully operational, MACG-38, in conjunction with 3rd MAW key leaders, facilitated command and control of aviation assets throughout the battlespace.



Marines at the TACC demonstrated flexibility and versatility through simultaneous focus on real world and simulated operations. While battle tracking personnel and aircraft in support of the exercise, 3rd MAW staff also conducted planning based on an Indo-Pacific maritime conflict scenario.



Marine Wing Support Squadrons (MWSS) were integral to this distributed fight. For the first time since their 2022 realignment to MACG-38, MWSS-373 executed site command of the TACC, fusing aviation ground support with aviation command and control to provide the 3rd MAW battle staff with a common operational picture and responsive, real-time tracking of operations and logistics requirements.



“Summer Fury 22 provided the unique opportunity for MWSS-373 to integrate into the TACC, showcasing our ability to generate sorties for the Wing Commander,” said 2nd Lt. Diane Garcia, MWSS-373 assistant operations officer. “Our integration with MACG-38 demonstrates the full potential of the Aviation Command and Control Ground Support System. The training we executed here honed our ability to enable the Wing to fight and win as we continue to execute the intent of Force Design 2030.”



Concurrently, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, advanced forward to Camp Roberts, Bradley, California with 14 aircraft, including 3 AH-1Z Vipers, 3 UH-1Y Venoms, 4 MV-22B Ospreys and 4 CH-53E Super Stallions augmented from MAG-16. Additionally, a company of infantry Marines from 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment attached to MAG-39 to provide security for all operations.



At Camp Roberts, MAG-39 established a Combat Operations Center (COC) that acted as the “Spoke.” Once the Spoke was established, MAG-39 leaders were able to receive information and tasking from the Hub in order to complete missions at various “Nodes” throughout the battlespace. Because of its strategic location, MAG-39 was able to receive tasking from MAW key leaders and quickly and efficiently displace aircraft to various locations throughout the area of operations.



From the Spoke, aircraft were displaced to 4 different “Nodes” in California throughout the exercise. These Nodes were at Paso Robles Municipal Airport, Naval Air Station (NAS) Lemoore, NAS Point Mugu and the Strategic Expeditionary Landing Field (SELF) aboard Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC) Twentynine Palms. MAG-39 rotary wing flight operations spanned the skies over southern, central, and eastern California during the week-long exercise.



At the various nodes, MAG-39 conducted operations such as air-delivered ground refueling (ADGR), forward arming and refueling, and close air support (CAS). The exercise culminated in an air assault with participation from MV-22B Ospreys, CH-53E Super Stallions, AH-1Z Vipers and UH-1Y Venoms in support of a company of infantry Marines from 2nd Battalion, 1st Marine Regiment.



As warfighting proves to be ever changing, 3rd MAW continues to implement concepts from Force Design 2030 through realistic wargaming and dynamic training.



“Third MAW's warfighting skills were sharpened this week during the Summer Fury Exercise. Command and control, flight operations, and expeditionary airfield operations fused with virtual training refined the MAW's preparedness to provide lethal effects in all domains,” said Brig. Gen. Robert B. Brodie, 3rd MAW assistant wing commander. “Ultimately, this exercise proved the Wing's readiness to support I Marine Expeditionary Force from competition to conflict. Any clime, any time!”



3rd MAW continues to “Fix, Fly and Fight” as the Marine Corps’ largest aircraft wing, and remains combat-ready, deployable on short notice, and lethal when called into action.