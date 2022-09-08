CPPA training elevates fleet’s level of knowledge

Command Pay and Personnel Administrators undertook fleet wide training Aug. 2-5 aimed at improving the quality and timeliness of transactions facilitated by these critical links between Sailors and the Transaction Service Centers.



Implemented as part of the CNO’s “Get Real, Get Better” initiative, the training sessions covered topics including personnel systems access; permanent change of station moves; gains and transfers; records of emergency data and dependency applications; separations and retirements; PCS travel claims; and personnel and pay enterprise customer relationship management.



“This training provides standardized guidance and gives CPPAs the tools to be successful in their duties and responsibilities,” said Chief Personnel Specialist Sylvano Pante, assigned to the Regional Support Center on Guam. “This ensures Sailors and their families have a smooth transition during a PCS.”



CPPAs in 19 fleet concentration areas received in-person training as well as online via Microsoft Teams. Locations were as far flung as Bahrain, Guam, Italy, Japan, Hawaii, and Spain, and across the country at bases in Illinois, Florida, Washington, California, Virginia, and Tennessee, among others.



“This is ‘Get Real, Get Better’ in action,” said Personnel Specialist 1st Class Tearanny Small of RSC Washington, D.C. “We want to see CPPAs making the effort to participate in this training, because everybody plays a part in this. This is the ‘get real’ part so we can get better.”



RSCs focus on training CPPAs as well as engaging with command triads on specific personnel issues. TSCs process transactions and are arranged in a “Centers of Excellence” model where each TSC focuses on specific transactions to streamline processing and eliminate errors.



“As we continue to integrate to the centers of excellence these trainings are very crucial to our CPPA’s. They increase their ability to become subject matter experts and assist their service members,” said Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Denzel Cameron, a clerk at TSC Naples Detachment Rota, Spain.



According to Personnel Specialist 1st Class Amadou Barry, also of RSC Washington, the support doesn’t stop with the training.



“If you can’t get it figured out, reach out to your RSC,” Barry said. “Their main purpose is to help guide you through the process, get you trained up to do the job so you can better serve your Sailors.”



“Get Real, Get Better” is a call to action for every person in the Navy to apply a set of Navy-proven leadership and problem-solving best practices that empower our people to achieve exceptional performance.



Learn more about TSCs, RSCs, and pay and personnel happenings by going to: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil or follow us on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/MyNAVYHR, or Twitter, @MyNAVYHR.

