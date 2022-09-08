Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander

    Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot, 17th Training Support Squadron commander,...... read more read more

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Three generations of the Fontenot family served in the U.S. military. Following in both of her grandfathers’ and father’s footsteps Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot answered the call to serve.
    Before joining the Air Force, Fontenot worked as an athletic trainer in her home state at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.
    “Through my job I saw a lot of the U.S., but I wanted to see more of the world,” said Fontenot. “My time in the Air Force has certainly delivered on that wish.” She has been stationed in Germany, Belgium, and Qatar.
    Fontenot serves as commander of the 17th Training Support Squadron, effective June 17.
    The 17th TRSS is responsible for delivering unequaled support to forge world-class joint and coalition fire protection, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.
    “I’m excited to be back at Goodfellow,” said Fontenot. “I was stationed here before for training. San Angelo is a neat town, and it’s not too far from my family.”
    Fontenot plans to support innovation efforts to provide the best learning environment for students.
    “The Air Force core values guide how I try to provide for people,” said Fontenot. “It sets the standards that I expect them to uphold.”
    Fontenot says her leadership philosophy revolves around people first by setting individuals up for success.
    “I want to take care of the people,” said Fontenot. “I want to make sure the 17th TRSS delivers world class support to training so our ISR and fire protection warriors are prepared to excel and meet the challenges of both today and tomorrow.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 17:00
    Story ID: 426892
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander
    Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander
    Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Training
    17th TRSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT