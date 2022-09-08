Introducing Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot: 17th TRSS commander

Three generations of the Fontenot family served in the U.S. military. Following in both of her grandfathers’ and father’s footsteps Lt. Col. Renee Fontenot answered the call to serve.

Before joining the Air Force, Fontenot worked as an athletic trainer in her home state at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette.

“Through my job I saw a lot of the U.S., but I wanted to see more of the world,” said Fontenot. “My time in the Air Force has certainly delivered on that wish.” She has been stationed in Germany, Belgium, and Qatar.

Fontenot serves as commander of the 17th Training Support Squadron, effective June 17.

The 17th TRSS is responsible for delivering unequaled support to forge world-class joint and coalition fire protection, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.

“I’m excited to be back at Goodfellow,” said Fontenot. “I was stationed here before for training. San Angelo is a neat town, and it’s not too far from my family.”

Fontenot plans to support innovation efforts to provide the best learning environment for students.

“The Air Force core values guide how I try to provide for people,” said Fontenot. “It sets the standards that I expect them to uphold.”

Fontenot says her leadership philosophy revolves around people first by setting individuals up for success.

“I want to take care of the people,” said Fontenot. “I want to make sure the 17th TRSS delivers world class support to training so our ISR and fire protection warriors are prepared to excel and meet the challenges of both today and tomorrow.”

