Photo Essay: Fort McCoy supports two 2022 National Night Out events, Part II

Photo By Kaleen Holliday | Members of the public visit a Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services display Aug. 2, 2022, during the Sparta National Night Out event in Sparta, Wis. The event was one of two National Night Out events that Fort McCoy personnel from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services were supporting. Fort McCoy also supported a similar event in Tomah, Wis. Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a nonprofit crime-prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime-watch groups and law-enforcement agencies throughout the country. (U.S. Army Photo by Kaleen Holliday, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy Police Chief Brian Bomstein described the Fort McCoy support for National Night Out events.



“We were out at the Monroe County National Night … supporting the county being out in the community, and we brought a few things to display to show our capabilities,” Bomstein said. “We brought our M-razor and UTVs, our e-bike or electronic bike with pedal assist, snowmobile, four-wheeler, and our game trailers just to show everybody our capabilities. Our big draw is usually the child ID stations where we’re able to take children’s fingerprints and picture and input their data and give a CD or a document to their parents so that if they ever need to identify their children or need personal information — they’ve got it at their fingertips. We also had a UTV at the Sparta National Night Out where they were doing their own event.”



Among the items Fort McCoy firefighters brought to the Monroe County event was their trailer utilized by the Fort McCoy dive team from the fire department as well as the rehabilitation trailer.



In addition to Fort McCoy people and equipment, each event also had dozens of not-for-profit organizations with various exhibits, information booths, and displays on subjects like nutrition, school bus safety, biking safety, storm spotting, parenting, water safety, electricity safety, seatbelt use, boating safety, all-terrain vehicle safety, poison control, mental health, and first aid.



Bomstein said these events are a great opportunity for the public to get to know the first responders in their communities.



“I think this is great for the community,” Bomstein said. “I think it’s a perfect chance for everybody to interact with law enforcement. … A lot of the times when people do interact with law enforcement, it can be a negative experience, but this is a good experience.”



The next National Night Event for Monroe County and Sparta are planned for August 2023.



