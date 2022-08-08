2022 SNCO induction ceremony

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas --

The 17th Training Wing celebrated the Air Force’s newest senior noncommissioned officers through an induction ceremony, Aug. 5.

Inductees transitioned from technical experts and first-line supervisors of their field to operational leaders. They are skilled in merging subordinates’ talents, skills, and resources with other teams’ functions to most effectively accomplish the mission.

Inductees joined their leadership, fellow SNCOs, and their families for a night of legacy, honor, and celebration.

Retired Chief Master Sgt. Stephen Arbona, key spouse, spoke at the event after spending the week with the senior enlisted members and selectees during the SNCO Professional Development Seminar.



Congratulations to the newest SNCOs of the 17th Training Wing!



Goodfellow Air Force Base



(M)Sgt Zachary Adams, 315th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Patricia Anderson, 17th Training Wing



MSgt Christopher Armstrong, 313th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Cherita Brownlee, 316th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Skott Cameron, 17th Comptroller Squadron



(M)Sgt Antonio Caraballo, 315th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Justin Crook, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron



(M)Sgt Nathan Fanis, 316th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Jacobb Interrante, 312th Training Squadron



MSgt Aaron January, 17th Training Wing



MSgt Sam Jennings, 17th Communications Squadron



(M)Sgt Andrew Kehoe, 312th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Christopher Koval, 17th Training Wing



(M)Sgt James McFarland, 17th Contracting Squadron



(M)Sgt Sara Mellars, 316th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Derrick Mellars, 316th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Kelly Patterson, 17th Training Support Squadron



(M)Sgt Garrett Piel, 17th Force Support Squadron



(M)Sgt Joseph Sanchez, 17th Healthcare Operations Squadron



(M)Sgt Holly Villanueva, 17th Training Group



(M)Sgt Kendricks Woods, 316th Training Squadron



Presidio of Monterey



(M)Sgt Valerie Adams, 517th Training Group



(M)Sgt Luis Barrientos, 311th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Robin Holzhausen, 314th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Gaige McGill, 314th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Brian Miller, 314th Training Squadron



(M)Sgt Ronald Ware, 311th Training Squadron

