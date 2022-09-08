CSAF visits JBPH-Hickam

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr. visited Hickam Aug. 5, returning to the base for the first time since assuming his role as CSAF.



During the visit, which was one of several stops on a tour of locations throughout the Indo-Pacific region, Brown was updated on how the 15th Wing continues to advance its mission of enabling, employing and projecting combat power throughout the priority theater.



Brown discussed the value of strengthening relationships with allies and partners, and 15th Wing Airmen highlighted how they work with regional partners to integrate joint operations, promoting advancements to their mission capabilities.



Brown also hosted an all-call to speak directly to base members and answer as many questions as he could. During the all-call, Brown expanded on his strategic approach of Accelerate Change or Lose as well as the importance of modernizing the capabilities of the Air Force.



“If you feel like you're very comfortable, you're not changing,” said Brown. “We have got to challenge the status quo; we cannot sit here and be doing the same thing and expecting different results against the threats we are seeing today.”



Brown also spoke with squadron commanders about making an effort to continue to implement change and enable Airmen to be a part of a multi-capable workforce.



“We trust our Airmen to do what they’ve been trained to do and then some,” said Brown.



Readying multi-capable Airmen, implementing agile combat employment tactics, and supporting C-17 airlift and C-37 distinguished visitor operations are just a few examples of the 15th Wing’s vital role in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific.



“I couldn’t be prouder of what we’re able to do,” said Brown. “That’s why I love our mission statement: fly, fight and win — Airpower, anytime, anywhere. It’s not sometime in someplace, it's anytime, anywhere when our nation calls. We do that because of all of you.”

