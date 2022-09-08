Kyle Shireman receives the FY21 Chief of Engineers Safety Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville Divisions’ Kyle Shireman received the FY21 Chief of Engineers Safety Award for improvements to the Safety and Occupational Health (SOH) Program.



Mr. Shireman improved tracking, communication, the use of Hazard Reporting, and employee feedback through automated processes and standardization. Mr. Shireman simplified the process for employee Position Hazard Analysis (PHA) development, improving employee participation and providing information to tailor the SOH program based on workforce needs.



“I was excited to hear that Kyle is being recognized for his outstanding support to USACE by his selection for the FY21 Chief of Engineers Safety Award for an individual. Mr. Shireman has made an impact on the safety and occupational program not only in Huntsville Center but USACE-wide,” said Huntsville Center’s Safety Manager for Special Projects, Kellie Williams.



Mr. Shireman created several automated inspection reports, which are stored on SharePoint and include interface of the quarterly inspections with the hazard reporting system, email reminders and notification of reports and data mining in one location. The simplification and automation of these processes has helped increase employee participation.



Mr. Shireman also developed the HNC Safety Office SharePoint where employees can find “all things safety,” helped CESO develop their Safety Office site, and guided numerous districts and other HNC programs in developing their SharePoint sites.



Mr. Shireman is the lead instructor for the quarterly 10-hr OSHA construction safety course, participates as an instructor in the employee/supervisor safety course, is a certified first aid/CPR trainer and has provided briefings to contracting officer representatives and to small businesses. He engages in multiple outreach efforts, including post-award briefs, mentoring new contractors on Accident Prevention Plan requirements, and partnering with corporate safety officers in various venues.



Mr. Shireman supports many HQ, USACE initiatives that benefit the entire SOH CoP and his systems have become enterprise solutions.



“Mr. Shireman has developed tools that have been shared across USACE, has been an integral part of HQ working groups and has mentored and trained many safety professionals and contractors. He has made a difference and the impacts are wide-spread,” said Williams.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2022 Date Posted: 08.09.2022 12:37 Story ID: 426869 Location: HUNTSVILLE, AL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kyle Shireman receives the FY21 Chief of Engineers Safety Award, by Elizabeth Canfil, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.