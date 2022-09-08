USS Leyte Gulf Underway for Deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) departed Naval Station Norfolk on deployment, Aug. 8.



Leyte Gulf joins the guided-missile destroyers USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) and USS Farragut (DDG 99) who departed Naval Station Mayport earlier this month as part of the George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group.



Prior to deploying, the ship completed rigorous basic, advanced and integrated phase training of the Optimized Fleet Response Plan with Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and Destroyer Squadron 26.



“We are excited to begin another chapter in the great legacy of Leyte Gulf alongside CSG-10 and the ships of Destroyer Squadron 26,” said Capt. Michael Weeldreyer, commanding officer of Leyte Gulf. “The crew is excited to work with our allies in the U.S. 6th fleet area of operations and build trust in the region while enhancing security. I cannot state it more clearly: America’s Battle Cruiser is ready to go.”



The ship’s crew is comprised of more than 40 officers and nearly 350 enlisted Sailors.



Leyte Gulf was commissioned Sept. 26, 1987, and commemorates the largest naval battle in modern history, fought Oct. 23-26, 1944. The Battle of Leyte Gulf was quintessential in turning the tides in the Pacific Fleet battle strategy during World War II and greatly impacted the Japanese’s ability to fight as an organized force.



“The crew is well trained and eager to demonstrate and utilize the skills they possess in support of George H.W. Bush CSG's mission,” said Leyte Gulf Command Master Chief Jason Kutsch. “We are ready to sail over the horizon and then return safely to our families at the conclusion of what will certainly be a successful and safe deployment.”



A detachment from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 will remain embarked aboard Leyte Gulf.



Leyte Gulf is the Air and Missile Defense Commander for the George H.W. Bush CSG and delivers superior combat capability to deter, and if necessary, defeat America’s adversaries in support of national security.



