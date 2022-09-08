Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘Power Hour’ all-call set for Aug. 25

    AFMC to host Power Hour all-call

    Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual “Power Hour” all-call with the...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual “Power Hour” all-call with the organizational leadership team, Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. EDT on Microsoft Teams LIVE.

    The event is an opportunity for uniformed and civilian AFMC Airmen to get to know Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, AFMC Commander; Lorna B. Estep, AFMC Executive Director; and Chief Master Sgt. David A. Flosi, AFMC Command Chief, who will answer questions and provide their perspectives on issues impacting members across the enterprise.

    Individuals should submit questions for the leadership team prior to the event by emailing the AFMC Public Affairs office at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil. All questions must be submitted by Aug. 14 to be considered for the live event. Due to time limitations, all questions may not be addressed.

    A link to the live event will be sent via internal channels the week of Aug. 22.

    For additional questions or information on the event, individuals can contact the AFMC Public Affairs team at afmc.pa.workflow@us.af.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2022
    Date Posted: 08.09.2022 11:26
    Story ID: 426862
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Power Hour’ all-call set for Aug. 25, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    AFMC to host Power Hour all-call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    town hall
    AFMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT