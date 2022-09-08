Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Integrating for Future Fight, Dover creates U.S. Air Force's First Mission Generation Group

    Integrating for Future Fight, Dover creates U.S. Air Force’s First Mission Generation Group

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tom Creston, co-founder of MTV once said, “Innovation is taking two things that exist and putting them together in a new way.”

    Dover Air Force Base paved a new road to innovation, when earlier this summer, the 436th Maintenance Group, which consists of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 436th MXS, 736th AMXS, and 436th Aerial Port Squadron, absorbed the 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron. The merger created the 436th Mission Generation Group; The first of its kind in the U.S. Air Force.

    “The activation of the 436th MGG continues the Air Force’s commitment to accelerating change and evolution,” said Maj. Gen. Linda Hurry, Director of Logistics, Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force, the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia. “Aligning our logistics and maintenance Airmen under one commander will enhance tactical-level execution, furthering Dover AFB as a power projection platform and increasing the already agile capabilities of Air Mobility Command and the U.S. Air Force.”

    The 436th MGG combines all logistics, maintenance and cargo-processing Airmen, to create a diverse team that work together to support different aspects of the mission, from fixing and fueling aircraft, to moving people and cargo.

    “The creation of the MGG is really about ensuring fleet sustainment, distribution operations, logistics planning, all the things we do from a power projection platform like Dover,” said Col. Bary Flack, 436th MGG commander. “[This] gives us an opportunity to be more persistent in our mission generation.”

    The MGG is meant to streamline processes and communication between logistics and maintenance Airmen, who often work side-by-side in small teams, under one commander during deployments. According to Lt. Col. Joshua Downing, 436th MGG deputy commander, increased collaboration at the base level provides more opportunities to develop multi-capable Airmen who are well prepared for Agile Combat Employment scenarios.

    “It's about looking for opportunities to integrate processes because that's how we're going to fight,” said Downing. “We're creating opportunities at the base level so we can potentially capitalize on a larger scale. When we send our people out the door, they'll be more in tune with how things are supposed to function and what their roles and responsibilities are, so they can integrate better.”

    While only in its infancy, the 436th MGG is off to a running start by fostering innovation to create a positive impact on mission success and larger Air Force initiatives.
    “Because of our Airmen, we’re the perfect place to test this concept,” said Flack. “Whether it’s moving people and cargo, or fixing and launching aircraft, our ability to test this concept at Dover AFB only stands to make our Air Force better.”

