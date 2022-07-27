Standing NATO Maritime Group Two and Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Eight Demonstrate Multi-national Interoperability and Interchangeability

ONBOARD USS FORREST SHERMAN (DDG 98) - Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) and the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Eight (HSTCSG) augmented by Italian navy Carlo Bergamini-class Frigate Alpino (F 594) conducted joint maritime and air defense exercises on Sunday while operating in the Mediterranean Sea in a show of interoperable and interchangeable capabilities and strength.

SNMG2 is a maritime task group comprised of ships from various NATO-member nations. It is commanded by U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Scott Sciretta who assumed command on July 1st. and is embarked on board the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) as SNMG2’s flagship. The United States will be in command of SNMG2 through June 2023. Sciretta spoke to the importance and strength of the NATO alliance. “The NATO Alliance is stronger than ever. Routine demonstration of NATO integrated all-domain Naval Power will be the key to deterring our adversaries and preventing war” he said. He also spoke to the task group on his expectations and the necessity to stay vigilant and prepared. “If deterrence fails, we must always be ready to ‘fight tonight’. Winning Matters. Period. There is no room for 2nd place in our business. Prompt and well-informed tactical action will always give us decision advantage” said Sciretta.

In the weeks since assuming command, the ships of SNMG2 to include USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), Italian navy Bergamini FREMM-class Guided Missile Frigate ITS Martinengo (F 596), Italian navy Logistic Support Ship LSS Vulcano (A 5335), Turkish navy Barbaros-class Frigate TCG Kemalreis (F-247). German-navy Berlin class replenishment ship FGS Bonn (A1413), Spanish navy F100-class air defense Frigate ESPS Almirante Juan De Borbón (F-102), French navy Aquitaine-class frigate FS Provence (D-652) and Hellenic navy Ellie-class Frigate HS Kountouriotis (F-462) have participated in various activities. The activities were comprised of replenishments at sea, warfare development exercises, international aircraft cross-deck landings, small boat operations and various ship-specific training. The goal of the exercises is to develop maximum interchangeability and interoperability throughout the task group.

As a NATO task group, SNMG2 prioritizes its mandate to enhance the collective readiness, responsiveness, deployable readiness, integration and interoperability of its forces. Its focus is on deterrence and defense against all adversaries in the maritime domain, upholding freedom of navigation, securing maritime trade routes and protecting the main lines of communication. This involves establishing a robust, resilient and integrated command structure, increasing the alignment of national and NATO defense plans and both strengthening and modernizing the NATO force structure. “NATO is essential to Euro-Atlantic security and it guarantees our peace, freedom and prosperity. We as allies, will continue to stand together and defend our security, values, and democratic way of life” said Sciretta.

The HSTCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. It is commanded by U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Paul Spedero Jr. "It was a privilege to train alongside the multiple nations currently working under SNMG2," said Spedero. "The integration of the maritime group in these multi-national exercises represents another chance to hone and enhance our skills as mariners and warfighters within the NATO Alliance.” HSTCSG had the opportunity to participate with several of the nations represented within SNMG2 through a myriad of exercises and activities to include Neptune Strike 22, Iniochos 22, and Neptune Shield 22.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) is the flagship of the HSTCSG and is commanded by Capt. Gavin Duff. Additional strike group elements include the nine squadrons of Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1, commanded by Capt. Patrick Hourigan and the staff and guided-missile destroyers of DESRON 28 commanded by Capt. Blair Guy, which have included: USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), USS Cole (DDG 67), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), USS Gravely (DDG 107) and USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109); and the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56), commanded by Capt. Christopher Marvin.

