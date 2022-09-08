Contract Awarded for Roofing Maintenance, Repairs at Multiple Locations in the Beaufort Tri-Command AOR

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Cherico Construction Services LLC of Warner Robins, Georgia a $30,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for maintenance, repair, and alteration of roofing, and incidental work related to roofing replacement and repairs on and around various government sites in the Beaufort Tri-Command, South Carolina area of operations.



The work to be performed includes, but is not limited to, locating and isolating roof leakage points and water infiltration; removal, repair and replacement of single-ply roofing systems; two-ply, modified bitumen roofing; asphalt shingles; and standing seam metal roofing. Work may also include limited demolition and replacement of felt underlayment; vapor-barriers; insulation; plywood decking; roof accessories, including flashing, gravel stops, drip edges, gutters and downspouts; the application of liquid applied roof coatings; the repair of joints and re-caulking; as well as demolition and repair/replacement of siding, copings and fascia associated with roof replacements and repairs.



The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months, with an expected completion date of August 2027. The initial task order is being awarded at $5,000 (minimum contract guarantee) at contract award. Supervision, inspection and overhead funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via www.SAM.gov, with three bids received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-22-D-0075).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



