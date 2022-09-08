Leaders convene in Wiesbaden to discuss cyber's role in defense

Courtesy Photo | Gen. Daryl Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gen. Daryl Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, speaks to the audience at the Cyber Security Summit held in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 26-28, 2022. The Summit brought professionals from military and civilian backgrounds throughout the world to discuss cyber security practices and technology that will increase capabilities and readiness for the U.S. Army as well as partner nations throughout Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Cyber security professionals from a wide variety of backgrounds had the opportunity to network, discuss challenges, and work towards solutions, at the annual Cyber Summit hosted by U.S. Army Europe and Africa in Wiesbaden, Germany, July 26-28.



The two-day annual summit hosted more than 150 attendees from the U.S. Army, NATO ally and partner nations, as well as cyber industry professionals. The event included practical exercises and breakout sessions, as well as presentations from keynote speakers and U.S. Army Europe and Africa leadership.



Brig. Gen. Joseph Papenfus, former Deputy Chief of Staff G6 and Chief Information Officer for U.S. Army Europe and Africa, addressed the audience during an opening statement. He noted the importance of collaboration and training with other nations and industry professionals in the realm of cyber security, which is constantly developing and changing.



“We must do this as allies and partners,” Papenfus said. “It is important to implement the technologies that make it increasingly difficult and costly to cyber threats that impact the U.S. and coalition networks’ capabilities.”



Papenfus added that the summit provided an important opportunity for countries to ensure they are developing their technology and creating defense mechanisms that can stand up against the new and advanced threats.



“We are all connected, and cyber defense is only as strong as the weakest link in the chain,” Papenfus said. “That is why NATO allies are committed to strengthening our capabilities and working with our partners to grow and develop our cyber security capabilities together.”



Dr. Raj Iyer, Chief Information Officer for the U.S. Army, served as the keynote speaker for the summit. He emphasized the importance of developing technologies that allow the U.S. and its allies and partners to remain tactically proficient while maximizing security capabilities.



“This is a common problem that we all need to be working together on," he said. "This is one of those areas that this is a perfect opportunity for greater collaboration with partner nations.”



Iyer also emphasized the importance of events such as the Cyber Summit, which gives the U.S. and other countries a chance to share experiences, policies, and best practices. He noted that this allows other countries to build their own cyber security practices.



U.S. Army Europe and Africa Commanding General, Gen. Daryl Williams, also spoke during the first day of the event, outlining his vision for the U.S. Army’s role in Europe and Africa, and how he hopes to face the ongoing challenges and threats that face the U.S. and its allies.



“Every increasing severity and threat to our networks and data require us to take aggressive steps to defend networks, secure data, and mitigate risks," Williams said. “Cyber threats to the security of the NATO alliance are becoming more frequent, complex and destructive. A cyber-attack on any of our allies is an attack that can affect all of us.”



Williams emphasized the importance of cooperation with NATO partners and allies, U.S. partners throughout Africa, and industry experts to integrate new and more advanced cyber security technology into every aspect of planning.



“Our soldiers across [Europe and Africa] are engaged in cyber security every single day to achieve and maintain superiority in cyber space against the nation’s adversaries,” Williams said. “We are committed to helping our allies and partners achieve their cyber-defense objectives.”