    Ortonville Sailor Uses Navy Experience to Pursue Law Enforcement Career

    MA2 Tottingham Portrait

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum | KADENA, Japan (July 18, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Tottingham, from

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.08.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Tottingham’s time in the military is
    coming to an end, but he’s not done serving yet. Using the skills and
    experience he picked up during his three-and-a-half years in the naval
    service, and his military benefits, he’s returning home to Michigan to
    pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.

    Tottingham is from Ortonville, Mich., and worked at a sheriff’s office
    before joining the Navy. He always dreamed of being a police officer because of his “deep desire to help people” but he also wanted to serve the
    military while still young enough to do so. That desire to serve his country
    encouraged him to take a “leap of faith” and enlist. His participation in
    the Sea Cadets, a Navy and Coast Guard-sponsored youth program, steered him toward the Navy.

    He works as a master-at-arms, who are the Sailors responsible for law enforcement and security on military bases and ships. He credits his job
    with improving his people skills and ability to clearly communicate with
    others. His most recent posting was on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan,
    where he worked alongside the U.S. Air Force military police and with the
    Japan National Police Agency. He believes that the challenges of this unique
    law enforcement environment will prepare him well for a law enforcement
    career in the United States. He said he values his experience in the Navy
    because of the opportunities he had to interact with diverse communities and the chance to represent police officers in a positive, professional, and
    courteous manner.

    After returning to the United States, he will attend the Grand
    Valley State University Basic Police Academy using the GI Bill, a military
    educational benefit, to pay for this training. The GI Bill provides funding
    for further education or training programs for eligible military members and
    their families.

    The GI Bill benefits will allow him increased flexibility after his graduation from the police academy because he will be “self-sponsoring” himself through the program. Rather than receiving tuition sponsorship from a police department, he will use his GI Bill funding, and will therefore be
    able to choose which police departments to apply to after his graduation.

    When asked for advice to fellow law enforcement hopefuls who may be
    considering joining the military, Tottingham said that the master-at-arms
    profession is a “great opportunity” and “an amazing stepping stone.”

    (U.S. Navy story by Lt. Maddie Stenzel)

