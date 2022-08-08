Ortonville Sailor Uses Navy Experience to Pursue Law Enforcement Career

Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Ryan Tottingham’s time in the military is

coming to an end, but he’s not done serving yet. Using the skills and

experience he picked up during his three-and-a-half years in the naval

service, and his military benefits, he’s returning home to Michigan to

pursue his lifelong dream of becoming a police officer.



Tottingham is from Ortonville, Mich., and worked at a sheriff’s office

before joining the Navy. He always dreamed of being a police officer because of his “deep desire to help people” but he also wanted to serve the

military while still young enough to do so. That desire to serve his country

encouraged him to take a “leap of faith” and enlist. His participation in

the Sea Cadets, a Navy and Coast Guard-sponsored youth program, steered him toward the Navy.



He works as a master-at-arms, who are the Sailors responsible for law enforcement and security on military bases and ships. He credits his job

with improving his people skills and ability to clearly communicate with

others. His most recent posting was on Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan,

where he worked alongside the U.S. Air Force military police and with the

Japan National Police Agency. He believes that the challenges of this unique

law enforcement environment will prepare him well for a law enforcement

career in the United States. He said he values his experience in the Navy

because of the opportunities he had to interact with diverse communities and the chance to represent police officers in a positive, professional, and

courteous manner.



After returning to the United States, he will attend the Grand

Valley State University Basic Police Academy using the GI Bill, a military

educational benefit, to pay for this training. The GI Bill provides funding

for further education or training programs for eligible military members and

their families.



The GI Bill benefits will allow him increased flexibility after his graduation from the police academy because he will be “self-sponsoring” himself through the program. Rather than receiving tuition sponsorship from a police department, he will use his GI Bill funding, and will therefore be

able to choose which police departments to apply to after his graduation.



When asked for advice to fellow law enforcement hopefuls who may be

considering joining the military, Tottingham said that the master-at-arms

profession is a “great opportunity” and “an amazing stepping stone.”



(U.S. Navy story by Lt. Maddie Stenzel)

