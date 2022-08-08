F-22 Raptor soars with other aviators during 25th anniversary

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - RED FLAG-Alaska has been giving the United States Air Force and its allies extensive simulated combat training for decades and this year is no different. This year marks the F-22 Raptor’s 25th anniversary of consistently providing America and its allies with fifth-generation air superiority.

To no one’s surprise, the Raptor is proving itself to be a valuable team player with other participating aircraft during RFA 22-3.



The aircraft and its pilots are tasked with providing offensive counter air and defensive counter air escorts to the F-16 Fighting Falcon and other fourth-generation aircraft. Each iteration of RF-A takes place over the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex. The JPARC is the largest instrumented flight test range in the United States.



“One of the great parts about being stationed in Alaska as an F-22 fighter pilot is the ability to participate annually in our RED FLAG-Alaska scenarios,” said Lt. Col. Matt Tromans, Commander of the 525th Fighter Squadron.



The F-22 first arrived at JBER 15 years ago this month; then-Elmendorf Air Force base became the second operational base and the first Pacific Air Forces installation to receive the Raptors on August 8, 2007.

The Raptor calls both the 525th FS and the 90th FS its home on JBER.



While participating in RF-A, pilots of the Raptor have devoted their time to perfecting and developing tactics in the combat realistic environment that is the JPARC.

The JPARC airspace covers more than 77,000 square miles allowing Airmen to train for full spectrum engagement ranging from individual skills to complex, large-scale joint engagement.



The F-22s for RFA 22-3 are from the 525th Fighter Squadron, they are training alongside F-35 Lightning IIs, and F-16s based in Eielson AFB, Alaska. The F-35 along with the F-22 will make Alaska the most concentrated state for the fifth-generation aircraft.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2022 Date Posted: 08.08.2022 21:22 Story ID: 426830 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, F-22 Raptor soars with other aviators during 25th anniversary, by A1C Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.