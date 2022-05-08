Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership

The Wolf Pack hosted a visit from 7th Air Force Leadership on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4-6, 2022. During the visit, Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, 7th AF deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, met with Airmen, provided mentorship to wing personnel and learned more about the 8th Fighter Wing mission. This was Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney’s first visit to Kunsan since assuming his position as deputy commander.

