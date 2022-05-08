Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership

    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership

    Photo By Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat | Senior Airman Matthew Persson, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief,...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.05.2022

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell, Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat and Staff Sgt. Isaiah Soliz

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The Wolf Pack hosted a visit from 7th Air Force Leadership on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 4-6, 2022. During the visit, Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, 7th Air Force commander, Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney, 7th AF deputy commander and Chief Master Sgt. Alvin R. Dyer, 7th AF command chief, met with Airmen, provided mentorship to wing personnel and learned more about the 8th Fighter Wing mission. This was Brig. Gen. Ryan P. Keeney’s first visit to Kunsan since assuming his position as deputy commander.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2022
    Date Posted: 08.08.2022 22:04
    Story ID: 426829
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership, by SrA Akeem Campbell, TSgt Timothy Dischinat and SSgt Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership
    Wolf Pack hosts visit from 7th Air Force Leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    7th Air Force
    Lt. Gen Pleus
    Brig. Gen. Keeney

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT