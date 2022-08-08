Cal Guard Chaplain ponders the 247th Anniversary of Army Chaplain Corp

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Chaplain (Cpt.) Saul Danyiel, California National Guard, blows the Shofar,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Chaplain (Cpt.) Saul Danyiel, California National Guard, blows the Shofar, made from the horn of a ram and commonly used during important Jewish public and religious occasions. Danyiel led a Rosh HaShana celebration in Bagdad, Iraq during a 2019 deployment. (courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Army Chaplain Corps was the second military specialty occupation, established only after the infantry and nearly a year before the birth of our nation in 1776. This year the Corps turns 247 years old. U.S. Army Chaplain (Cpt.) Shaul Danyiel with the California National Guard, knows a bit about longevity. He comes from a long lineage of military service, tracing back to a family member who served as a field artilleryman during the Civil War.



“I think it’s a beautiful thing to know that since the founding of this country, there have always been Chaplains to take care of Soldiers,” said Danyiel. “This shows the importance of the Corps and how we help with the success of the Army mission.”



Danyiel is a 17-year military veteran with both active duty and guard experience. He has a diverse background, and has served as an intel analyst, voice interceptor for Arabic, and is an airborne qualified infantryman. He's also fluent in Hebrew and Spanish.



He’s been with the Cal Guard for 13 years, serving the last eight as a Rabbi Chaplain with the 250th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Battalion. Army Chaplains perform or provide explained Danyiel. As a Jewish Chaplain, he cannot perform a Catholic mass for example. But he can provide a way through referrals with other Chaplains and alternate resources.



Military chaplains do not advocate one religion over another, they support Soldiers and is ensure their right to practice their religion. The most common reaction from Soldiers on his faith is indifference, while others are interested to learn the differences between their faiths, said Danyiel.



“They do not care so much that I am Jewish, but that I am a man of faith and hope, and that I hold their confidentiality,” he said. "Most Soldiers seeking counsel are looking for an opportunity to talk, allowing chaplains of all faiths to provide general counsel."



Some of his most memorable moments as a Chaplain, include deployments to the Middle East. “I had an opportunity to lead the Passover Seder at the Ambassador’s house in Baghdad for service members of all the branches, DOD civilians, contractors, and the local Jewish community. I received a letter of appreciation from the acting Ambassador,” said Danyiel.



Danyiel is a DoD civilian who audits defense contracts and runs his own company helping people startup businesses. He has a master’s in business administration and in global business and accounting and has worked as a college professor. Danyiel’s wife is also a language scholar and instructor from Mexico. Together they live in San Diego with their daughter and three sons.



When asked about the role of chaplains, he said, “We are here to help service members meet the challenges of life no matter what those challenges could be. Of course, we are about faith and spirituality, but we are also here to help on a human level for any issue or problem.”