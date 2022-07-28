Homeland Response Force CBRN Company balances domestic and federal missions

FAIRFIELD, Calif. – The mission of the Homeland Response Force is to “assemble within 6-12 hours; on orders; deploy and conduct command and control; casualty assistance; search and extraction, decontamination; medical triage and stabilization, fatality search and recovery to save lives and mitigate human suffering. On order, the HRF transitions operations to civil authorities and redeploys.”



Sgt. Eric Paul of the 149th Chemical (CBRN) Company embraces the Homeland Response Force (HRF) mission. “We train as we fight on the green Army side (Federal mission) and stay flexible for any upcoming HRF missions,” said Paul. The majority of National Guardsmen nationwide do not have a specific domestic mission and an additional federal mission; the 149th CBRN Company is an exception. This company traditionally drills at Camp Roberts, California, and is called up for operations domestically for the HRF while still balancing its federal mission.



The core of each HRF is the Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) response capability. The 149th CBRN Company deployed for California wildfires, Covid-19 operations, and the civil disturbance mission during the last few years. Many of the Soldiers talk about their experiences with pride. The operational tempo of the unit can be high and gives the Soldiers the opportunity to practice their skills. Sgt. Paul talks of the op tempo saying, “We stay ready and vigilant for any disasters such as fires, earthquakes, and any other devastating event in California that we may get called up for. It is truly a rewarding experience.”



Soldiers in the 149th CBRN Company know that they will be on the front line protecting California. The group has become extremely close because of their operation tempo. The Soldiers genuinely love what they do, have passion for the mission, and take care of one another. They become very efficient at their military jobs.



Senior leaders know the job is tough which is why the 49th Military Police Brigade Commander, Lt. Col. Eric W. Sharyer steps in with his new “Soldier First” policy. The “Soldier First” philosophy aims to balance a Soldier’s personal life with their National Guard obligations. During annual training this year, Soldiers of the brigade, including the 149th CBRN Company, had civilian career opportunities as representatives from other organizations came to Camp Roberts to host recruiting events. Sharyer’s vision is implemented at the Company level where command teams are empowered to make training attendance decisions in order to balance Soldier’s family life, civilian careers and military careers at the lowest level.



Change is coming to the 149th Chemical Company (CBRN). The current commander, Capt. Anna Yribe, leaves after her two-year term as the leader of the team. Yribe, who started her career with the 149th as a platoon leader and later returned to command leaves this October. When asked about her experience, Yribe held back her emotions as she spoke of her Company, “They are really special, they work really hard. I know they would follow the leaders because this company loves their mission and we have the best bunch of Soldiers in the California National Guard.”



Yribe continued, “The full-time staff of the 149th CBRN Company are so great and make life easier for everyone. And these Soldiers, they execute every time, 110%.”



The next commander of the 149th CBRN Company is not a stranger. Former 149th CBRN platoon leader, 1st Lt. Chad T. Ross moves from the 185th Military Police Battalion, Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment to assume command of the 149th CBRN team in October. Next up for the 149th CBRN Company is a HRF validation in September followed by their Change of Command ceremony the following month.



Always Ready! Soldiers First!

