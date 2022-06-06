Army medical materiel center in Europe demonstrates joint readiness during Baltic Operations exercise

BALTIC SEA -- Demonstrating flexibility and readiness of the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe, logistics teams provided key medical materiel support for joint training exercise Baltic Operations, or BALTOPS 22, in June.



BALTOPS is a multinational operation designed to strengthen the bonds between the United States and international partners. Dating back to 1972, BALTOPS is an annual exercise that visibly demonstrates NATO’s commitment to preserving regional peace and security by exercising a team of international forces that can rapidly respond in a time of crisis.



“USAMMC-E is always happy to support our customer’s Class VIIIA requirements,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Olusegun Olabode, USAMMC-E’s chief of customer support. “It was particularly gratifying to support exercise requirements of our afloat customers, as we primarily support more Army exercises than other services’ exercise requirements.”



The exercise incorporated resupply needs for medical consumables and blood and blood component products from naval vessels while underway, with the objective of tracking, documenting and conducting analysis of supply operations.



According to Olabode, USAMMC-E shipped seven pallets of medical supplies in support of the exercise within days of the order, demonstrating the center’s ability to sustain theater operations.



USAMMC-E is the executive agent responsible for directing the operations of a theater lead agent for medical materiel, or TLAMM, for U.S. European Command, U.S. African Command and U.S. Department of State activities.



The center is located in Germany and is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command, the Army’s life cycle management command for medical materiel.

