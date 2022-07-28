17th TRW Member of Month: Tech. Sgt. Jayson Franklin

The Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center at Presidio of Monterey is responsible for training all Department of Defense linguists. The school provides courses for 14 languages with training ranging from 36 to 64 weeks.

Tech. Sgt. Jayson Franklin, 311th Training Squadron Arabic academic training advisor, ensures his language program operates smoothly. He liaisons between the unit and the schoolhouse, ensuring instructors have what is needed, and he manages additional training.

“It’s a very flexible job that I’m very much enjoying,” said Franklin.

Franklin does more than his position. You can find him hosting study halls, tutoring students, and managing the unit fitness program.

With his busy schedule, Franklin also finds the time to further his Arabic language skills, reinforcing his passion for education and teaching.

“He has reached out and made a positive impact on every single Airman from the moment they arrive on station,” said Tech. Sgt. Marlyn Williams, 311th Training Squadron academic training flight section chief. “He’s responsible for the success of about 150 Airmen at any given time.”

Franklin was recognized for these efforts as the 17th Training Wing Member of the Month.

“I’m working with a lot of high-performing people,” said Franklin. “It’s nice to get the validation that I belong here.”

